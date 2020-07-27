Hi sweeties! This week I thought I would share a story that was given to me by a sweet lady in Loudonville who wishes to be anonymous and it is titled "Keepers."



"I grew up with practical parents and grandparents who had been frightened by the Great Depression in the 1930s. A grandmother, God love her, who washed aluminum foil after she cooked in it, then reused. She was the original recycle queen, before anyone had a name for it and a grandfather who was happier getting old shoes fixed than buying new ones.



Their marriage was good, their dreams focused. Their best friends lived barely a wave away. I can see them now. Grandpa in trousers, T-shirt and a hat and Grandma in a house dress, lawn mower in one hand and dish towel in the other. It was time for fixing things: a curtain rod, the kitchen radio, screen door, the oven door, the hem in a dress. Things we keep.



It was a way of life and sometimes it made me crazy. All that repairing, eating, renewing. I wanted just once to be wasteful. Waste meant affluence. Throwing things away meant you knew there would be more.



But then my grandfather died, and on that clear fall night, in the warmth of the hospital room, I was struck with the pain of learning that sometimes there isn’t anymore.



Sometimes, what we care about most gets all used up and goes away … never to return. So … while we have, it’s best we love it and care for and fix it when it’s broken … and heal it when it’s sick.



This is true for marriage and old cars and children with bad report cards and dogs and cats with bad hips and aging parents and grandparents. We keep them because they are worth it, because we are worth it. Somethings we keep like a best friend that moved away or a classmate we grew up with.



There are just some things that make life important, like people we know who are special and so, we keep them close! Friends are like stars …



You don’t always see them, but you know they are always there!



Birthdays being celebrated this week include July 28 – Sandy Mowry, Fred Snyder and Bettye Franks, who will be 88; July 29 – Jonce Stull, Bruce Davis and Sharon Linn; July 30 – Dave Hunter; July 31 – Becky Gray, Mark LaGoy and Joe Ajtaj; Aug. 1 – Terry Lozier; Aug. 2 – Emma Harper; Aug. 3 – Toni McMullen.



Many happy returns of the day!



I absolutely love to watch the wild critters playing in the weeds, my flower beds and under the bird feeders. This summer, I chose to continue feeding the birds since I am staying at home more and more and they have been a true blessing to enjoy. Rose-breasted grosbeaks, three different types of woodpeckers, Baltimore orioles, cardinals, blue jays, mourning doves and of course the dreaded "grackles."



The chipmunks are cute to watch scamper about and this year we have a pair of squirrels who have two young ones which we have named Squirt and Shrimp. What fun to watch them scamper all over the trees and shrubs.



Yesterday as I picked my green beans, I discovered another cute furry animal – a rabbit. He or she has been eating my green beans! Today I am going to add some moth balls to the patch and see if he likes the smell?



Wedding anniversaries include July 28 - Thomas and Bettye Franks (64 years); July 31 – Steve and Kay Kick (their 55th); Aug. 2 – Scott and Lynda Baldner (their 45th).



Congratulations!



Finally - We are taught you must blame your father, your sisters, your brothers, the school, the teachers - but never blame yourself. It's never your fault. But it's always your fault, because if you wanted to change, you're the one who has got to change. - Katharine Hepburn