Our ranks have thinned considerably around the Lorson household over the past few weeks. Sylvia, who would normally be home from college on summer break, is off on a months- long internship handling media, public relations and quite likely a fair quantity of hotcakes and s’mores at a summer camp somewhere in the hinterlands. Kristin has gone country on us by heading down to Kentucky for "a good, long spell" to help daughter Charlotte with our grandbaby, James, while her hubby is off at flight school. That leaves only Ben and me to hold down the fort (which involves little more than feeding the pets and watering the garden) as we pass like ships in the night while working opposite shifts.



Life is simpler in many regards. We’ve done laundry once in two weeks. We’ve used the dishwasher twice. Our grocery list has been standardized to just three items: milk, bananas and pretzels. And we have yet to squabble even a single time over the TV remote. We’ve been re-watching "Trailer Park Boys" as if we’re researching a master’s thesis on the Canadian comedy series.



It’s not that we don’t miss having the girls around, but living in full man mode is pretty doggone awesome. There hasn’t been a bed made since the morning Kristin drove off. My ratty old pickup truck is sleeping inside for the first time in its life (in Kristin’s garage stall) and we have yet to put the seat down on the first floor toilet. Life is good.



Ben and I have seen the most dramatic change, however, in our own diet. No, this isn’t a tale of two bubbling fools struggling to fend off starvation between batches of ramen noodles and instant oatmeal. If Kristin is gone for a month then we will have missed a maximum of three or four Kristin-made meals —and I’d bet she would agree that number is being generous. Truth is, I do most of the cooking around here anyway, so the chef hasn’t changed but the menu has been modified dramatically. With no one to please other than ourselves, Ben and I can prepare whatever we wish, whenever we wish and suffer only the uncomfortable consequences of our poor decisions.



The night after Kristin left, I resurrected our little table-top grill from the shed and turned Ben loose with a pile of charcoal briquettes and a foam tray full of chicken. I figured that single barbecue would feed the two of us for the next few days. An hour later we sat across from each other — each armed with a fork and a glass of water — and gobbled down one-and-a-half entire chickens. No salads. No sides. No regrets. The next night we ate a watermelon — the entire thing in one sitting! We’ve eaten meals of nothing more than pickled eggs, and have engineered "breadless" sandwiches by wrapping lettuce around lunchmeat, cheese and pickles.



"Is there an actual name for the type of eating we’ve been doing?" Ben said as we stood at the kitchen counter grazing on peanut butter spooned straight from the jar.



"I feel we should call it the ‘Man Mode Diet,’" I said with a laugh. "And it’s pretty safe to say that no one is going to tell us otherwise!"



