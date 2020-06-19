Bud Kobilarcik, son of Mary Ann and the late Albert Kobilarcik, called recently to say he had discovered a copy of an old Wooster newspaper in his parents’ attic. He asked if I’d like to have it.



"Of course," I told him.



The brittle and yellowed edition of The Wooster Republican newspaper is dated July 20, 1911 and cost 2 cents back then.



The newspaper focused on national news and included very few local stories — other than obituaries. However the edition did contain many interesting advertisements.



For instance ... Shibley and Hudson (later a well-known and upscale jewelry store in town) told readers to bring their eyes to them "for Bits and Pieces: the right glasses at the right price"; J. Frederick and Co. (located where Broken Rocks is today) was offering ladies’ "gauze lisle hose" for 10 cents a pair; S. H. Boyd & Co. (the drug store that operated downtown from 1880-2000) was selling 10 cent bars of Jergens’ Transparent Glycerin Soap; E. Palmier — located two doors west of the Courthouse — had bargain tables filled with shoes ranging from 48 cents to $3; The Saturday specials at Geo. F. Wilcox (5 & 10 cent store) were 6 dozen mottled grey enamel kettles at 10 cents each; Nick Amster — "Clothier for Young Men and Their Fathers" — advertised all straw hats at half price; The Wayne County National Bank pointed out it was "the second oldest bank in continuous operation in Ohio"; "Handsome hot plate lifters" were being given away free by Danford Furniture and Funeral Directors to the first 200 purchasers at the establishment’s "big furniture reduction sale"; and the William Annat Co.’s specials for the week were ladies’ silk petticoats in various colors at $3.75 apiece.



Benny Mitchell



Last week’s column mentioned a story about the late Wooster barber Benny Mitchell and how he allegedly stopped out-of-town agitators from causing trouble in Wooster during the Hough riots in Cleveland back in 1966.



The column prompted a call from Benny’s daughter, Kathy Mitchell, who has followed in her father’s footsteps as a barber. She couldn’t confirm the story but she said it definitely reflected her father’s philosophy.



She also mentioned that in the 1950s it remained customary for the black barbers in town to cut the hair of white patrons during regular business hours ... but black patrons had to wait until the shops had closed for the day.



In 1958 Benny took a stance and opened his American Hotel barbershop during the day to anyone who needed his services. He was the first black barber in Wooster to do so because he wanted to spend more time at home in the evenings with his family.



Gradually the remaining black barbers in town followed suit.



Leather plates



Several years ago Fred Donley explained the first cars in the area had leather license plates. The local collector said he knew of only one existing area leather plate from 1907.



"The first time you could get a porcelain plate was in 1908," he said. "Those plates were voluntary. It was the only time an Ohio license plate was good for 18 months. In 1909 the plates became mandatory. Starting in 1912 the plates were made of flat steel."



FYI



The first white man to die in Wooster was Alexander Crawford in 1812.



Thought you should know.



