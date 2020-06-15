A friend and reader of my column awhile ago asked me about this large sycamore down in West Virginia near Buckhannon, which he called the Pringle tree. Personally, I thought this normally ornery person couldn’t get me to believe that you could grow Pringles, potato chips, on a sycamore tree. I looked kind of sideways at him and he went into his explanation. It seems that this tree is named after brothers who took up residence inside the tree. "What?" I said. Which is harder to believe — living inside a tree or a tree that grows Pringles? This did get my interest going.



One of the things that I find kind of interesting about this tree is that it reminds me of our local sycamore on the Jerome Fork, that was 52-plus feet in circumference 10-plus years ago. Maybe we need to get a more up-to-date circumference? The hollow spot inside our sycamore could be large enough to camp inside maybe for a time, but I couldn’t do it for very long. This West Virginian sycamore is close to the Buckhannon River, which is another similarity to our sycamore. This article will serve as an introduction to next week about a person who asked a question about their sycamores.



My wife, her sister and I went down in that direction to ride the Cass Railroad up the side of the mountain and to get some pictures of the trees as they started to turn a few years ago. We weren’t really far from this tree. If I would have done this research prior to our trip, we probably would have stopped. We saw many sycamores along the beautiful Buckhannon River.



As the story goes John and Samuel Pringle lived on the South branch of the Potomac River on the current eastern portion of the West Virginia panhandle. These brothers enlisted with the British army and served at the Garrison at Fort Pitt during the French and Indian War. The two brothers and two more of their friends, a William Childers and Joe Linsey, became discouraged with what was going on at the fort and decided to desert and wandered through the wilderness around the Monogahela and Youghiogheny rivers. In the group’s travels to Looney Creek the two who weren’t brothers were captured. The brothers met a trapper and trader by the name of John Simpson and the brothers worked for Simpson until 1764 and split over an argument and Simpson went to the Clarksburg area and John and Samuel went on down the Tygart Valley and reached the Buckhannon River country and Turkey Run.



John and Samuel Pringle found this hollow spot inside this sycamore tree to make it through the winter near the Buckhannon River and took up residence for their security. The hollow spot in this tree was smaller than what we see in the Jerome Fork tree, but was big enough for the brothers to call home for two years. In the fall of 1767 John went back to the South Branch and found that the war was over, got his brother and went home after finding that they were no longer wanted, because the war was over and fading into memory. The reason that this story is significant is that these brothers helped lay the groundwork for the settlers who traveled to the Buckhannon area. The Hacker and Sleeth brothers, Jackson, Hughes, Radcliff families and a John Brown listened to Sam Pringle, recognized the potential, and went back over the Alleghenies to settle the valley with Sam Pringle leading the way the following year. Aren’t trees amazing? So the Pringles imitated the Keebler Elves or the other way around.



