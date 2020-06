Byron and Kay (Smith) Schumaker of Ashland are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.



They were married July 2, 1955 at the Taylor Center Baptist Church in Taylor, Michigan.



Their children are Karon (Al) Zimmerman, Dennis (Sandi) Schumaker, David (Justine) Schumaker and Daniel Schumaker. They also have nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.