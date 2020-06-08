MILLERSBURG — The Holmes County Historical Society – Victorian House Museum and Millerburg Glass will start reopening with limited public hours.



Both museums will have public hours Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Small groups, individuals, private tours can be arranged on weekdays by advanced reservation by contacting the society at 330-674-0022 or emailing at info@holmeshistory.com. Private evening tours can be arranged with advanced reservations.



The Victorian House Museum has a special exhibit in the ballroom provided by Jerry Stroughton. Fashions of the Victorian era are on display and are part of the general admission to the museum. You can easily social distance in our 28-room 7,000 square-foot mansion.



The Millersburg Glass Museum has gone through some upgrades since closing and has the world’s largest display of the highly collectible Millersburg Carnival Glass. You can now also purchase advance public tour ticket online by visiting the Facebook page and clicking on events at www.facebook.com/victorianhousemuseum.



Some of the society programming for the year has been cancelled. However, we are going to have our Old Maps of Holmes County program Aug. 20 and our Holmes County Myths and Legends Sept. 15, both at the Catholic Community Center in Millersburg.