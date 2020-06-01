My grandson was sitting across from me in my pickup this week as we were doing some work and we talked about this huge groundhog tunnel in his great grandpa’s old barn. I remember holes in the concrete where a large groundhog was busy doing its thing under the concrete. As I remember for a number of years this groundhog had taken up residence for the winter.



Frankly, I can understand getting out of the cold and taking a nice little apartment at least for the winter months. One of the challenges is simply this groundhog has taken up a permanent residence in the barn. These rodents called groundhogs have a scientific name Marmota monax. This beautiful concrete work has a serious hole that was not what my old father-in-law wanted in his barn. So, what do you do?



As I recall when I was married to my first wife living near Overton, my father-in-law had an amazing barn that he rented out to the neighbors. The problem was that there were serious holes in the concrete floors of the barn. This monster of a groundhog pretty much took over the barn, at least at the floor level. My father-in-law never did get rid of this huge groundhog.



Groundhogs eat everything. One of the problems they have is that as a rodent they must have a way to sharpen their teeth that grow as much as 1/16 "per week. As you may guess they are well adapted to digging and their body is closer to that of a mole with his curved spine, curved limbs and thick claws. One of the unusual characteristics is that they have two coats of fur — a more dense inner layer of fur and a lighter band of guard hairs that gives it a frosted appearance.



This pest I remember would wander from the barn and out into the field as I lived in Overton. I know that this pest can cause some serious damage to the fields by digging these holes in the fields, when I saw the fellow renting the field damage his tractor. A tractor can find these holes and can lose an axil or get some steering damage.



Carl Linnaeus first labeled the groundhog in 1758, which means that they have been around for a very long time and not just a recent problem. But I never did see any groundhogs in Florida, because Florida is out of their range. You will see them as far north as Hudson Bay and from coast to coast and into Alaska. You won’t find them in the Great Plains. Groundhogs are throughout Canada.



Wolves, cougars, coyotes, foxes, bobcats, bears, eagles, dogs and man are among the groundhog’s chief predators. So, if you were to have a large dog, they would be able to naturally get rid of your groundhogs.



Harvest your vegetables as early as possible and you will eliminate vegetables from their diet and make your yard less desirable to them.



Keep your yard well cleaned by removing brush and piles of rocks from your yard to make the rodent feel more exposed. Trimming back overgrown foliage also will make the groundhogs feel less welcome. Removing tree trunks from your yard will not give your groundhog a chance to sharpen his teeth.



One effort I remember is that I did fill in groundhog holes with lots of stones, rocks and gravel, making it hard for the groundhog to dig. Traps also will help if you have a bait of lettuce leaves and fruit like apples and keep the trap a distance from the trap. Pour a sudsy ammonia down the hole and repeat the process daily, until they leave. The recipe is 2 tablespoons of detergent to 2 cups of ammonia. Most of the time the groundhog will leave after one treatment, but for the persistent groundhog repeat as long as he remains.



If you fill the hole with water and make mud, they also will get the hint and leave. Just continue the process if they don’t get the idea right away. Woodchucks are not fans of garlic or hot peppers and, if you crush the cloves and spread the paste on the burrows or spray a hot pepper and soap mix on the burrows, they will get upset and leave.



Plant a trap crop of something that the groundhog would like outside your garden and afterwards fence your garden in with a wire fence partially buried and surrounded by talcum powder. Human hair spread in your garden also will irritate the groundhog and should also leave your garden.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.