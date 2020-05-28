You may think that any upgrade you perform to your home will raise its value. Unfortunately, vibrant colors, outlandish flooring and unique countertops may inhibit your sale as these designs peak to a specific audience.



If you plan to freshen up your home with a coat of paint before putting it on the market, try and incorporate light, neutral colors, rather than making a bold statement with an energetic appearance. Even the smallest of enhancements can give your home a boost in value that will pay off when a new buyer comes into the fold.



It’s also essential to avoid renovating a room to the point that it prices your home out of the local market. Work with a local real estate agent to discover what type of upgrades are helping properties sell. When deciding to update your home before a sale, avoid making these common mistakes.



Garage Conversion



For some, converting a garage into more living space or gym seems like an excellent idea. However, many homebuyers want the building to park their vehicles and store extra tools. Rather than changing the space before a sale, spend the time cleaning it to make an impression that sticks with a buyer.



The goal should be to show potential consumers how they can use the space as their own. Consider using powerful cleaners to remove any present grease or oil spots on the concrete that may have developed through the years of ownership.



DIY Repairs



While performing your own repairs to the home may save you money, unless you are knowledgeable in renovations, results may turn out unfavorable. The lackluster outcome may cause house hunters to bid low on your home as they figure in the costs to correct the quality of work.



This doesn’t mean you should rush out and hire the most expensive contractors in your area to perform your upgrades. Ask your friends and family members for recommendations before you sign any contracts.



It’s especially essential to hire a licensed contractor when home repairs may affect the structural integrity of the property. Processes like eliminating walls to open the space of a room may impact load-bearing supports. Before a major renovation, reach out to a local repair service to provide you with an estimate and the extent of the project.