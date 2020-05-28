You may not associate gardening with the possibility of danger but there are some risks to keep in mind, especially if you’re active in the wintertime.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, emergency rooms treat more than 400,000 outdoor garden tool-related accidents each year. That statistic should convince you to follow the proper safety techniques while you’re working in the garden.



Gloves and Tools



Wearing the proper gloves will reduce blistering and protect your skin from fertilizers, pesticides, bacteria and fungus that live in your soil.



The right gloves also offer protection from thorny objects and poison ivy; and snake, rodent and insect bites. Find gloves that fit comfortably without limiting your mobility. Once you find a pair that works, use them consistently to maintain a healthy gardening habit you can put into practice for years to come.



Avoid using your hands for digging, as sharp objects and debris buried in the ground can cause cuts or injuries. Instead, use a shovel or hoe for your dirt work. When purchasing new gardening tools, look for options with safety features. Pruners with a safety lock, for example, can protect your fingers and hands while you are transporting your tools from place to place.



Safety Tips



Here are some other safety tips from the American Society for Surgery of the Hand:



» Avoid products with form-fitting handles, because if your hand is too large or too small, it will put more stress on your hand;



» Always follow the manufacturers’ instructions for the tool;



» Keep sharp tools away from children at all times; and



» Always unplug electrical tools and disconnect spark plug wires on gasoline-powered tools when not in use.



Dress Appropriately



There are certain clothes and protective gear you should wear to guard yourself against the winter cold, pests and sharp objects. Wear safety goggles and sturdy shoes for starters, and consider ear plugs when using machinery.



If you live in a particularly cold area, bundle up with multiple layers to avoid becoming too cold, especially if you will be in your garden for a longer period of time. Remember to know your limits. Monitor your time spent working and take periodic breaks to stay fresh.