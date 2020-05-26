Wayne and Phyllis Kornhaus of Orrville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2020.



Phyllis Rensberger and Wayne Kornhaus were married on June 4, 1960, at 8th Street Mennonite Church, Goshen, Indiana, by the Rev Bob Detweiler.



Their children are Kim (Lyla) Kornhaus of Fredericksburg, Jerry (Susan) Kornhaus of Jonestown, Pennsylvania and Brent (Rachelle) Kornhaus of Orrville. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



They graduated from Goshen College. Wayne was a science teacher at Rittman High School for 33 years. Phyllis taught business classes at Rittman High School. Both recently retired as substitute teachers. Wayne is a volunteer at World Crafts, Kidron. Phyllis is a volunteer at Aultman Orrville Hospital Auxiliary. Both have been involved with Mennonite Disaster Service. They attend Martins Mennonite Church.



They plan to celebrate with a small family gathering and possibly an open house gathering at a later date.