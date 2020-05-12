Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co., L.P.A. (KWGD) has announced that Matthew P. Mullen has been selected by the Ohio Supreme Court to serve on a committee of trial attorneys who will meet and propose safe procedures for courthouse re-openings across the state of Ohio in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. This select group of trial attorneys will meet via video conference and submit their recommendations to the Ohio Supreme Court by mid-May.



Mullen, a Sugarcreek resident, is a director and co-chairman of the Litigation Section at KWGD. He is Board Certified in Civil Trial Advocacy by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (2010-present). Mullen has been recognized as one of the top 100 Trial Lawyers in the state of Ohio (2011-present); named to the list of Best Lawyers in America (2011-present), and named to the list of Ohio "Super Lawyers" (2011-present) by Cincinnati Magazine. He is licensed in courts in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, as well as the Federal District Court in Detroit Michigan, and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, Illinois.



A graduate of West Holmes High School, Mullen received his B.A. degree, cum laude, from the University of Akron and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Akron School of Law. He practices civil litigation throughout Ohio, as well as northern West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.



Founded in 1958, Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co., L.P.A., provides legal representation in various practice areas and has over 50 attorneys with offices throughout Ohio.