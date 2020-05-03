In last week’s column my wife and I were in the midst of a long overdue purge of our personal reading collections. The piece ended with Kristin unearthing a small softbound book of Hungarian recipes from a box of paperbacks, magazines and travel brochures. What should have been an easy decision to send the book on its way to a happy new home instead turned into a personal mission by Kristin to honor her ancestral homeland and prove herself worthy of one day wearing a babushka scarf for all waking activities.



"Wow, this is great!" Kristin said as she thumbed through the book, a small puff of dust spiraling away with each turning page. "I really need to try some of these recipes. Grandma Rosie would be so proud."



There are a handful of things I vividly remember about my first visit to the home of Kristin’s thoroughly Hungarian family matriarch some 30-odd years ago. First, of course, was Grandma Rosie’s giant, wide-cheeked smile; but coming in just behind her foot-tall, silver updo and 24-hour-a-day muumuu was the overarching smell of cooked cabbage that seemed to permeate everything from the polyester couch cover to the nesting dolls that seemed to inhabit every flat surface in the home. And while some may be repulsed at this olfactory "image" I was actually drawn to it — thanks in no small part to my own middle-European heritage. The cabbage iced it. This was obviously the family for me!



"So, was the cookbook a gift from your grandma?" I asked noting the yellowed pages and faded, yet undeniably gaudy, color scheme. "Did she bring it from the old country?"



"This thing? Oh, gosh no," Kristin laughed. "I found this at a yard sale in a box marked ‘Your choice: 25-cents’ and figured one day I might take on the challenge of Hungarian cooking."



"Oh, no! Please tell me that your ‘one day’ won’t be any day soon," I said. "How’s about you work on mastering the art of American cooking first? I can see this turning into a colossal waste of time and resources."



In spite of my objections, Kristin quietly chuckled and placed the book in the ‘keepers’ pile. Based upon her claim of "emotional attachment through heredity" I was powerless to veto the decision. I did, however, find peace in musing aloud that one day the book would end up in another "Your choice: 25-cents" box — at our own yard sale!



I don’t underestimate Kristin often, particularly when it comes to her desire to take on offbeat projects, but I certainly didn’t figure she’d be carrying the little cookbook to the kitchen anytime soon. Much to my amazement, however, just a few days later I was greeted at the back door by the aroma of cooked cabbage. Inside I found my ever-lovely, yet visibly frazzled wife pulling a wonderful cabbage strudel from the oven.



"Enjoy it while you can," she said. "This took me four hours, and it’s never going to happen again!"



"I’m fine with that," I said. "And to tell you the truth if I’d have opened that door to find you in a muumuu and babushka I would have closed the door and ran!"



