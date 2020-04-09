Buying a home is typically the most significant investment an American will make in their lifetime.



Have you considered using real estate to make a secondary income or even becoming your full-time job? With the right strategy and planning, you can join investing gurus who make their living playing the market.



Becoming a landlord isn’t always the easiest path to pad your real estate portfolio. The position requires tedious screenings of tenants, resolving expensive repairs and overcoming a loss of income during a vacancy. If the idea of being a property manager isn’t what you have in mind, check out these lucrative ways to make money within the industry.



Investment Platforms



If you already have a sizable savings account, connecting with real estate developers is an efficient way to make a return on investment. Typically, you will pair with builders who work within the commercial real estate niche, or those who plan to add value through modifications.



Without extensive knowledge of the local real estate market, this investment opportunity may be risky. It’s good practice to partner with someone who has experience in the industry as you get started. You can typically find these experts by researching their professional social media accounts and connecting with them from there.



Flip Houses



To enter the investment field without extensive capital, flipping homes can be a lucrative experience. Before attempting to purchase an affordable property and upgrade it for a profit, it’s essential to understand the costs for renovations.



Unless you plan to complete the repairs yourself, you should team up with a local contractor to receive an estimate before making an offer.



You should know the local market regarding how much homes sell for, how long they are listed and how much interest an area received from home buyers.



Rent Out a Vacation Home



If you want to get a taste of real estate investing without making an additional purchase, consider using the property you already own. For instance, if you have a vacation home that is only used for a portion of the year, consider advertising it for rent on weekends or holidays that attract numerous tourists.



Many people even allow visitors to rent an extra room in their house, which can help you make extra money to pay off the mortgage.