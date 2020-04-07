MILLERSBURG — Warren and Linda (Sinclair) Steiner are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married April 5, 1970 at Paradise Church of the Brethren in Smithville.



The couple have four children: Vern (Lori) Steiner of Killbuck, Jared (Beth) Steiner of Shreve, Kathy (Dave) Wengerd of Millersburg and Sarah (Jeremy) Calai of Millersburg.



They have 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two more great-grandchildren on the way.



A surprise celebration party for the couple has been postponed, and will happen at a later date. (And yes, it will no longer be a surprise after they read this.)



The couple attend Welcome Church of Christ, love to travel to Kentucky where they honeymooned, venture off to Allis Chalmers meetings, and love all the time they spend with their family and friends.