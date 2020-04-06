A few years ago, I gave a talk in Mansfield about herbs and some of their medicinal qualities. Had another question reach me from one of my clients more recently. This person asked me about what herbs have anti-inflammatory qualities. To look more closely at this challenge is that if you had a traditional medical doctor providing treatments for you and you figured that an herbal treatment could help treat the same problem then you may be double dosing yourself and creating problems that you did not have before you started treating yourself. That is not to say that it should be either traditional medicine or herbal medicines, you should just let both know what you are trying to do. So if you are involved in trying to treat any issue outside professional advice I would strongly try to encourage you not to do this. Seek a professional’s advice.



Tropical Ginger has been grown domestically for thousands of years. In one study an Indian researcher gave from 3 to 7 grams or 1 ½ to 3 ½ teaspoons a day to 18 with osteoarthritis and 28 with rheumatoid arthritis in the group. More than 75% of those participating in the study over a period of time reported at least some relief from pain and swelling. Apparently, Ginger tea should help as an anti-inflammatory.



Turmeric / Curcumin has long been considered an anti-inflammatory in both Chinese and Indian medicine. Much research has revealed that curcumin has been proven to block NF-kB, which is a molecule that travels into the nuclei of your cells and turns on genes related to inflammation. Curcumin is a bioactive substance that fights inflammation at a molecular level.



One of my recent challenges that I have developed as I have gotten older is a case of arthritis in my hands. This arthritis is an inflammatory condition. I’m not a big fan of joint pain and I always wonder about taking aspirin for a long time without a doctor’s guidance. This recipe may give you some relief, but only as a rub not taken by mouth. Get some red peppers or hot chili peppers with rubbing alcohol. Red pepper contains a compound called capsaicin notably among six pain-relieving compounds and seven anti-inflammatory compounds. For this lotion you need to start by steeping 5 to 10 red peppers in 2 pints of rubbing alcohol for a few days. Every time you use this lotion you need to wash your hands thoroughly. You need to experiment with this material if it is too hot you need to cut back the number of peppers you are using. Try at first in small areas on your skin, because some people are sensitive to this compound. Rub this lotion over the sore area and check for relief. If it continues to irritate your skin stop using it.



Two mint family members both oregano and rosemary are anti-inflammatories. The compounds in Oregano may help prevent cell damage caused by free radicals. Free radical reactions are probably involved in inflammation, degenerative arthritis and the aging process in general. Rosmarinic acid may well be the source for anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-viral properties, according to researchers.



Here is a multi-mint arthritis tea that may sound a little vague, but that is how I understand the instructions. Use a pinch of the herbs you don’t like as much and use 2 pinches of the ones you do like if dried or 2 leaves if its fresh and you like the taste and 1 leaf if the herb is fresh and you don’t really like it. Frankly, this is a long list of mints for this tea: basil, bee balm, horehound, marjoram, oregano, peppermint, rosemary, sage, savory, spearmint, and thyme. Add just a dash of ginger and turmeric to the top of the tea. Take all of these leaves and powders and pour boiling water over the herbs and let them steep for 10 to 20 minutes before drinking. Basil specifically has 5 compounds that are proven anti-arthritic compounds. Marjoram, oregano, and rosemary have a few more of these anti-arthritic compounds in each leaf. Hope these ideas can help your challenges.



As I walked through my gardens this week I saw my erianthus, eaffodils, snow drops, crocus, witch hazel, my cornelian cherry dogwood, and my Texas scarlet flowering quince, and more were all in bloom.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.