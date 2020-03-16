Hello sweeties! We are being teased by Mother Nature every day. Rain one day, sunshine another and of course the dreaded snow flurries. I hope we remember these days when it is in the 90s in the shade this summer!



I found these interesting tidbits of information and thought I would pass them on. If you play Trivial Pursuit, these will come in handy!



Glass takes one million years to decompose, which means it never wears out and can be recycled an infinite amount of times!



Gold is the only metal that doesn't rust, even if it's buried in the ground for thousands of years.



Your tongue is the only muscle in your body that is attached at only one end.



If you stop getting thirsty, you need to drink more water. When a human body is dehydrated, its thirst mechanism shuts off.



Kites were used in the American Civil War to deliver letters and newspapers.



Drinking water after eating reduces the acid in your mouth by 61 percent. Drinking a glass of water before you eat may help digestion and curb appetite.



Peanut oil is used for cooking in submarines because it doesn't smoke unless it's heated above 450F.



Nine out of every 10 living things live in the ocean.



The banana cannot reproduce itself. It can be propagated only.



Airports at higher altitudes require a longer airstrip due to lower air density.



The University of Alaska spans four time zones.



The tooth is the only part of the human body that cannot heal itself.



Warner Communications paid 28 million for the copyright to the song Happy Birthday, which was written in 1935!



Intelligent people have more zinc and copper in their hair.



A comet's tail always points away from the sun.



The Swine Flu vaccine in 1976 caused more death and illness than the disease it was intended to prevent.



Caffeine increases the power of aspirin and other painkillers, that is why it is found in some medicines.



When a person dies, hearing is the last sense to go. The first sense lost is sight.



Strawberries and cashews are the only fruits whose seeds grow on the outside.



Avocados have the highest calories of any fruit at 167 calories per hundred grams.



The moon moves about two inches away from the Earth each year.



The Earth gets 100 tons heavier every day due to falling space dust. (Carbon Dioxide?)



Due to earth's gravity it is impossible for mountains to be higher than 15,000 meters.



Soldiers do not march in step when going across bridges because they could set up a vibration which could be enough to knock the bridge down.



Everything weighs one percent less at the equator



For every extra kilogram carried on a space flight, 530 kg of excess fuel are needed at lift-off.



Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they are always there.



+++



Birthdays being celebrated here in Mohican Country this week include March 17 – Karl Beaver, John Kline, Jim Bryan, Phyllis McClure and Shannon Endslow; March 18 – Bradan Hunter (he’s 16); March 19 – Mike Gallion, Dave Raby, Jarrod Stull and Don Plant; March 20 – Dave Cheuvront and Debbie Burnett; March 21 – Jack Heller and Tyler Scott; March 22 – Steve Conrad and Aimie Kline; March 23 – Janet Ayers, Mike Bash and Larry Lozier.



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



Tuesday, March 17 is Primary Election Day for our area. Please get out and vote. If you need a ride, call a neighbor or friend. We need to begin to take this country to a new level and it begins Tuesday!



+++



Wedding anniversaries being observed are all being celebrated on March 17: Jack and Donna Heller, Tom and Renata Lunt and John and Catherine Donley.



Congratulations!



+++



Finally – I was in Wooster for a doctor’s appointment and had some time to kill beforehand. I went into Walmart and as I was browsing the store, I came upon the shelving for toilet paper. It was completely bare! People are reacting to this medical scare and it is beginning to get serious!