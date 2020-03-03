WOOSTER — Roger J. and Elaine B. Reed, 7814 W. Smithville Western Road, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary March 4.



Roger Reed and Elaine Mellinger were married March 4, 1960, at Trinity United Church of Christ, Wooster, by the Rev. Leo Keil.



They are the parents of Brian and Jill (Lonier) Reed of West Salem, Melinda (Reed) Thomas (Ted Luk) of Wooster and Sharon Reed (Simeon Wright) of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada. Nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren complete the family.



Mr. Reed retired from Stahl Manufacturing and farming the family farm, Shaggy Apple Farm, West Salem. He is a Waynedale High School graduate and served in the National Guard.



Mrs. Reed retired from teaching at the Wayne County Schools Career Center and continues to substitute teach. She had previously taught at Edgewood Middle School and Congress Junior High. She is a graduate of Northwestern High School and Ashland University.



The couple have been longtime members of a local Farm Council group and Local Club.