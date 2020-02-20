Emanuel (Manny) and Joanne Martin of Ashland are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20. They were married in the rectory of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont by the Rev. Earl Loefler.



They moved to Ashland in 1962 when Manny was transferred by the Isaly Dairy Co. to Ashland to manage the Isaly dairy store and restaurant on East Main Street in Ashland. They still claim the acronym of ISALYS (I Shall Always Love You Sweetheart) as a testimony to their lives together. They lived in Ashland ever since and claim Ashland as their home.



Manny retired after 30 years with Hostess Cakes and 15 years with the Ashland City Schools. Joanne worked for Hostetler’s office supply store and Ashland City Schools cafeterias for 25 years.



They have one son, Paul (Sarah) Martin of Shelby, and one grandson, McCray Martin.



A private get-together is planned.



Manny and Joanne are members of Calvary Baptist Church in Ashland and give God the glory for His blessings for their years together.