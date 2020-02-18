Students from Black River High School have the opportunity to expand their education beyond the classroom. The high school offers Agricultural Capstone and work study programs for students. It is also working with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) to assist students with IEP/504 plans in preparing for life after school through employment and post-secondary (college/trade school) services.



"We are really excited that our IEP/504 students are getting this opportunity to work with representatives from OOD to learn job skills right on the job during summer break," said Jeremy Bradford, transition coordinator for Black River High School, in a prepared statement, "We are targeting our freshmen and sophomores for this program so that they can learn new skills while also being exposed to many different career options at a young age."



OOD is a state agency that offers students with IEP/504 plans assistance to become more independent and involved in their communities by developing professional work skills. The OOD career exploration and work experience program will be offered to Black River and other local qualifying students for four to five weeks over the summer to allow students to focus on their academic work during the school year. Representatives from OOD will help provide on-the-job training to students in a variety of different fields, including animal care, retail, food service and more. After the initial, state-funded four- to five-week period, the companies often hire the students for the remainder of the summer if the labor is needed.



Black River High School also currently has 10 students (nine seniors and one junior) involved in its Agricultural Capstone and work study programs. These programs combines traditional classroom learning at the high school with real-world job experience. Students generally attend school in the morning then work in the afternoon. Students enrolled in the programs are required to journal and track their work hours as well as maintain passing grades in all classes. In the work study program, students are also taught interviewing skills, how to fill out a job application and how to understand their paychecks. Placement into the Agricultural Capstone or work study program is subject to approval from the BRHS academic review committee.



"Our work study program is an alternate path to graduation, but it is one that enables students who otherwise were not succeeding in traditional schooling to learn important life skills while earning money and credits toward graduation," said Bradford. "Of course, we want our students to excel in the classroom, but when that is not happening and our students thrive in other ways, this program allows us to help them find what excites them in a career environment. We’ve seen students who otherwise would have dropped out persevere and get excited to go to their job and work toward graduating. It is incredibly rewarding for everyone involved – the students, parents, teachers, administrators and business partners."



Black River High School partners with local businesses to accomplish both the OOD and the work study programs. If you are a local business owner and interested in working with Black River High School on either of these programs, please reach out to Jeremy Bradford at 419-736-3303 ext. 211 or jbradford@blrv.org.