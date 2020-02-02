WOOSTER — Summer Stage Wooster and the Wooster High School Drama Club will team up to present the musical, "The Last Five Years," at the Wooster High School Performing Arts Center. Performances are set for Valentine’s Day weekend: Feb. 14-16. The curtain will go up on Friday and Saturday’s shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.



"The Last Five Years" is a modern musical that ingeniously chronicles the emotionally powerful and intimate lives of two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. In a unique theatrical twist, Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically, while Cathy, the woman, begins her story at the end of their relationship. The two characters meet only once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. "The Last Five Years" has been rated PG13, as it does deal with adult situations and language.



Two veteran actors and singers make up the cast. Emily Patterson (Cathy) and Joseph Bruch (Jamie) are both alumni of the Wooster High School Drama Club and Summer Stage Wooster. Joining them on stage in non-speaking roles will be members of the WHS Drama Club. Todd Patterson is the artistic director.



The WHS Performing Arts Center stage will be configured in a black box arrangement. The audience will be seated onstage for this intimate production. All tickets will be general admission for this limited-sized audience. Ticket price for adults is $10 and $8 for seniors and students. There will be no pre-sale and tickets will be available at the door 45 minutes before show time. More information is available by calling 330-262-2834.