The palliative care nurse was prepping Mom for a sponge bath when I arrived at her room. Right after, Mom fell asleep, her blanket tucked under her chin. I undecorated her tree and packed up her ornaments, carted it all out to the car, but she continued to sleep. When her tray arrived two hours later, it was time, I figured. Otherwise she would awaken to an empty room, her company and tray gone, her stomach empty. After I’d fed her only a few bites of stuffed chicken, she turned her head away.



"No more of that," she commanded.



"What would you like, Mom?" I asked, showing her the vegetables and rice on her plate, the puddling in the adjacent bowl. She shook her head. "How about one of those doughnuts you brought?" she asked.



I opened the large box from Dunkin that I’d offered to caregivers and a few fellow residents. She scanned the remaining six, indicating the long john with maple icing, her usual favorite. After only a few bites, she turned her head again.



"Find my candy," she said. I went to the cabinet and pulled out three boxes she’d received for the holidays. One was empty, but she stopped me from discarding it by saying, "No, that box can be used for cookies when I bake." I didn’t argue. I’d found many similar boxes in her house four years ago before it was sold. I opened the second box and found the remaining chocolates.



"Which one would you like, Mom?"



"And that’s another thing," she continued. "Why do you insist on calling me mom? I am not your mother."



I then realized she hadn’t called me by name that day. She hadn’t really greeted me hello. But could she really not recognize me? I tried to squelch the feelings bubbling up in my chest.



"Of course, you’re my mother," I replied, attempting humor. "I’m Leslie Ann, your baby."



She shook her head vehemently. "I’d know her anywhere. And you aren’t her. Why, she’s just a girl."



I then explained to Mom that she is nearly 97. That she had me when she was 34. That time had flown by. I told her to look at my blue eyes, the ones that mirror my dad’s. She looked away.



"OK, then," I continued. "Listen to my voice. Isn’t this your daughter’s voice, Mom?" I waited a moment.



"Maybe. Now give me another chocolate," she said.



After studying me through the haze of macular degeneration, wearing a diaper I knew was certainly wet, she ate candy after candy. I worried she’d feel sick.



"Kiss me," she finally pleaded, her voice now softened. "Kiss me again."



As her head bowed with fatigue and frustration, we clasped hands and both began to cry.