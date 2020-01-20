Hi folks! Hasn’t January been a different month? One day it’s T-shirt weather and the next, your winter coat.



It is no wonder the flu is running rampant in our neck of the woods.



The following is three stories about some amazing dogs. We had outside dogs while I was growing up, but never did I have an indoor variety. Our daughter has a four-year-old yellow lab that seems to think it is more human than dog and is a real sweetie. Prior to Ellie, Sharon had a chocolate lab named MacKenzie and both she and Ellie have been terrific with people. I hope you enjoy the stories below about some very remarkable dogs!



Swansea Jack was a black retriever who lived with his owner William Thomas near the River Tawe in Swansea, Wales, during the 1930s. One day, Jack saw a small boy drowning in the river and ran in, pulling the boy to shore by the scruff of his neck. There was no one around to see it, and had circumstances been different, the boy would probably have spent the rest of his life telling the story to people who would never believe him. But Jack wasn’t done. Within a few weeks, Jack rescued another swimmer, this time with witnesses in attendance. And then another. And another. And so on. Over the course of the next decade, Jack was reported to have saved at least 27 people from, presumably, the most dangerous river and docks in Wales.



For his efforts over the course of his lifetime, Jack was given a silver collar by Swansea council, the Bravest Dog of the Year Award, a silver cup from the Mayor of London and his very own statue. That’s more accolades than your average Batman. And he’s still recognized today — he was probably the inspiration for the nickname of Premier League football team Swansea FC, "The Swansea Jacks."



Bamse was a Saint Bernard that served aboard a Norwegian minesweeper during World War II. Despite his cute and cuddly appearance — Bamse means "cuddly bear" in Norwegian — he was extremely tough. Bamse was originally brought on board by the ship’s captain. When the captain tried to take Bamse with him when leaving for another posting, the crew, who had grown fond of the dog, threatened to leave the ship if he was taken away. They loved the dog so much that they would have mutinied rather than lose him.



Bamse became legendary in Dundee and Montrose, where the ship was stationed during World War II. He rode buses alone with a specially made bus pass tied around his neck, made sure that drunken sailors made it back to their posts, and allegedly put a stop to bar fights. Once, he rescued a crewman who’d fallen overboard by diving in to drag him to safety. He rescued another crewman cornered by a knifeman by barreling into the attacker and dragging him into the water. But Bamse was more than just a hero — he was also a peacemaker. It was reported that when sailors got into fights on board, he forced them to stop by standing on his hind legs with his paws on their shoulders as if to say, "Calm down, it’s not worth it." And Bamse wasn’t just famous in Scotland, where his ship was based — every Christmas, he was dressed in a little sailor’s hat and photographed so that his picture could be put on Christmas cards and sent to the crewmates’ relatives in Norway.



Birthdays being celebrated this week include Jan. 22 – Myra Arndt, Pauline Stull and Bob Hall; Jan. 23 – Sherri Casler; Jan. 24 – Josh Gray, Ed Toms and Brian Keiser; Jan. 25 – Steve Conant, John Kopp and Rick Wachtel; Jan. 26 – Joyce Rogers; Feb. 27 – Connie Beech, Carol Young, Patrick Lunt and Howdie Burnett.



Many happy returns of the day!



Wedding anniversaries being observed this week are Jan. 25 – Bill and Jeanette Porter, their 69th; Jan. 26 – Randy & Terri Hinkle, their 46th and Wayne and Connie Dessenberg.



Congratulations!



Finally - "How wonderful it is that nobody needs wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." ? Anne Frank