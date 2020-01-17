What gives "something" worth? What gives value to a human life? Is it a person’s career – what they do? How about how much wealth a person possesses? Or how popular a person is – the number of likes on their Facebook page or the number of followers they have on Instagram?



Our culture often measures a person’s worth by their physical attributes, abilities and accomplishments in this life.



A person’s value is determined by his or her performance, or how much he or she can contribute to society. A person born with disabilities or physical limitations may not be looked upon with as much worth as an all-star athlete. Or a person with physical beauty may be preferred over someone who carries the scars of tragedy. This secular viewpoint is shallow and hurtful. The pressures of the world can be overwhelming.



We each experience difficult seasons in life. And during these times, we can begin to question our life’s worth. Whether it be a divorce, the loss of a loved one, sickness or even being bullied by others, we can often let these challenges cause us to doubt our life’s value.



But what is the truth? What is the true value of our life? And not only our life, but every life? What does God – the Creator of every one of us – say about the value of human life? You and I are valuable because we have been made in God’s image. (Genesis 1:27) You are valuable because God says so. His Word reminds us that we are "fearfully and wonderfully made" (Psalm 139:14).



The value of a person is not based on a person’s character qualities and physical attributes. Your life has value because God created you. You are a priceless masterpiece. One of a kind. And you have a God-given purpose, even if you have not yet discovered it.



In the words of our beloved Dr. Seuss, "A person is a person no matter how small."



This Sunday is National Sanctity of Human Life Day, and people all across the United States will celebrate God’s gift of life, by commemorating the lives of many boys and girls whose lives have been lost to abortion (more than 60 million babies since 1973). People all across our country gather together to affirm our commitment to protect human life at every stage and every age.



I would like to personally invite you to join us for our community’s Sanctity of Human Life Service, this Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at New Life Community Church located at 1489 State Route 511 in Ashland. Join us we celebrate life’s priceless value.



— Melanie MIller is the executive director of the Ashland Pregnancy Care Center.