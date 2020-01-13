Hi sweeties! Hasn’t this weather been a hoot? One day in the 20s and the next the 60s. It is no wonder everyone has the sniffles!



As promised, the following is the remainder of the story started in the Jan. 6 issue of the Mohican Times-Shopper. I hope to at least make one of these ideas stick with me for the year of 2020!



12. Some people embrace their golden years, while others become bitter and surly. Life is too short to waste your days on the latter. Spend your time with positive, cheerful people, it’ll rub off on you and your days will seem that much better. Spending your time with bitter people will make you older and harder to be around.



13. If you’ve lost your partner (our deepest condolences), then find a person to move in with you and help out. Even then, do so only if you feel you really need the help or do not want to live alone.



14. Don’t abandon your hobbies. If you don’t have any, make new ones. You can travel, hike, cook, read, and dance. You can adopt a cat or a dog, grow a garden, play cards, checkers, chess, dominoes, golf. You can paint, volunteer or just collect certain items. Find something you like and spend some real time having fun with it



15. Even if you don’t feel like it, try to accept invitations: baptisms, graduations, birthdays, weddings, conferences. Try to go. Get out of the house; meet people you haven’t seen in a while, experience something new (or something old). But don’t get upset when you’re not invited. Some events are limited by resources, and not everyone can be hosted. The important thing is to leave the house from time to time. Go to museums, go walk through a field. Get out there.



16. Be a conversationalist. Talk less and listen more. Some people go on and on about the past, not caring if their listeners are really interested. That’s a great way of reducing their desire to speak with you. Listen first and answer questions, but don’t go off into long stories unless asked to. Speak in courteous tones and try not to complain or criticize too much unless you really need to. Try to accept situations as they are. Everyone is going through the same things, and people have a low tolerance for hearing complaints. Always find some good things to say as well.



17. Pain and discomfort go hand in hand with getting older. Try not to dwell on them but accept them as a part of the cycle of life we’re all going through. Try to minimize them in your mind. They are not who you are, they are something that life added to you. If they become your entire focus, you lose sight of the person you used to be.



18. If you’ve been offended by someone – forgive them. If you’ve offended someone — apologize. Don’t drag around resentment with you. It only serves to make you sad and bitter. It doesn’t matter who was right. Someone once said: "Holding a grudge is like taking poison and expecting the other person to die." Don’t take that poison. Forgive, forget and move on with your life.



19. If you have a strong belief, savor it. But don’t waste your time trying to convince others. They will make their own choices no matter what you tell them, and it will only bring you frustration. Live your faith and set an example. Live true to your beliefs and let that memory sway them.



20. Laugh. Laugh A LOT. Laugh at everything. Remember, you are one of the lucky ones. You managed to have a life, a long one. Many never get to this age, never get to experience a full life. But you did. So, what’s not to laugh about? Find the humor in your situation.



21. Take no notice of what others say about you and even less notice of what they might be thinking. They’ll do it anyway, and you should have pride in yourself and what you’ve achieved. Let them talk and don’t worry. They have no idea about your history, your memories and the life you’ve lived so far. There’s still much to be written, so get busy writing and don’t waste time thinking about what others might think. Now is the time to be at rest, at peace and as happy as you can be!



Birthdays being celebrated this week include Jan. 14 – Mary Lou Feightner; Jan. 15 – Sara Martin, Dave Mott and Harry Winters; Jan.16 – Wes Lint and Jerry VanSickle; Jan. 17 – Traci Rush and Ron Fetzer; Jan. 18 – Sharon Keiser, Rita Henley, Dick Motz and Doug Cowen; Jan. 19 – Jeanne Gribble and Logan Kline; Jan. 20 – Marjorie Root, Heidi Kline, Dana Zody, Cheryl Gray and Lois Lutz.



Many happy returns of the day!



Two wedding anniversaries will be celebrated this week. Jason and Rose VanSickle, Jan. 13 (their 26th) and Ray and Gladys Mumper, Jan. 20 (their 60th).



Congratulations!



Finally – "Well done is better than well said." – Benjamin Franklin