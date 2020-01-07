WOOSTER — Roger E. and Alta P. Bucher, 616 Sunrise View Drive, Wooster, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Friday, Jan. 10. A quiet family get together is planned.



Roger E. Bucher and Alta P. Redinger were married by the Rev. Floyd Yoder at Wooster United Methodist Church on Jan. 10, 1960.



They are the parents of two daughters, Brenda (Todd) Bartley of Wooster and Jennifer (Larry) Booth of Wadsworth. They have six grandchildren.



Mr. Bucher is a retired letter carrier, having 31 1/2 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service in Wooster. His hobbies include woodworking and genealogy. He is a member of Wooster Elks Lodge, Ebeneezer Lodge No. 33 F&Am, Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton and the 555th Honors Detachment of Wayne County.



Mrs. Bucher is retired after 31 years with Wooster City Schools as cook/manager at Edgewood Middle School. She is a member of Wooster Emblem Club No. 374 and enjoys volunteering and reading.



Both are 60-plus years members of Wooster United Methodist Church.