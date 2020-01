WOOSTER — David and Sue Herman of Wooster celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31, 2019.



David Herman and Sue Goettge were married on Dec. 31, 1969 at the Wooster Church of the Nazarene.



They have two children, Jennifer (Matt) Dilyard and Seth (Jaime) Herman, all of Wooster. They have six grandchildren (ages 6-19).