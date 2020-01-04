Wayne County Choral Union



The Board of Directors of the Wayne County Choral Union met Monday at Parkview Christian church with Jo Walter as host.



The main topic of discussion was the venue of our upcoming spring concert that will be held in April or May.



Several locations will be looked at and a date and location will be finalized by the next meeting in January.



The Choral Union will begin its next session on Tuesday, Jan. 7 with registration at 6 p.m. and rehearsal starting at 6:30 p.m.



The Choral Union meets on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church.



Adults who love to sing are encouraged to sing with us and have three rehearsals to decide if they wish to continue singing, however they are encouraged to come to the first rehearsal as the director C.J. (Jake) Briggs and accompanist Jason Metheney will come prepared to begin rehearsing our concert music.



More information on the Choral Union may be obtained by checking our website at waynechoralunion.org or our Facebook page or by calling 330-465-1052.



Other topics discussed were evaluation of our recent Christmas concerts, our scholarship program and our recent acquisition of a keyboard with a accessories recently donated to the Choral Union by Southridge Fellowship. Sincere thanks go to Southridge for their generous donation.



The meeting was adjourned by President Carol Remington, with the next meeting being held on Jan. 27 at Parkview Church.



Wooster Exchange Club



The Youths of the Month from the Village Network on Dec. 3 and Dec. 24 and Christian Children’s Home on Dec. 10 were presented respectively with a plaque, gift certificate and embroidered book bag that designates being chosen for outstanding performance. Also the Exchange Club is now honoring girls from the Village Network on their accomplishments.



The Wooster Exchange Club presented three scholarships at TJs on Dec. 17. Recipients were Kennadee Lawson, Alyssa Coots and Rebekah Combs. Each were awarded $1,000 to further their education. Present were Exchange Club members and loved ones and friends of the winners.



The Exchange club rang the ball for the Salvation Army on Dec. 4 and Dec. 21 at Bueller’s Milltown, collecting $2,402.06.



Wayne County Retired Teachers



Wayne County Retired Teachers met on Dec. 17 for a Christmas luncheon. Thirty members were present. A short meeting was held. Bonita Bucklew reported that five members this last year had died. We will miss them. She asked that volunteer hour be reported to her so that she could get them into ORTA. We are also still collecting for Habitat for Humanity.



We were reminded to make sure our names, addresses and phone numbers are correct by the end of January. The yearly directories will be printed after January.



Kendra Burger of Northeast Regional Liaisons joined us. She said that the offices of ORTA have been moved. This should save about $15,000 a year.



The next meeting will be in March 2020.