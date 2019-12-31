Rita Tomassetti celebrated her 90th birthday on Dec. 28, 2019.



Rita was born in Burton City to Mose and Anna Lorson Perkins on Dec. 28, 1929.



She graduated from Orrville High School in 1948.



On June 20, 1951 she married Robert D Tomassetti, they had 54 years together before he passed away in March 2006.



Their children are R. David Tomassetti (deceased), Christine (Jim) Davis III, Dan Tomassetti and Caren (Mike) Howes.



She has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A celebration hosted by her children for family and friends was held at TJ’s Restaurant in Wooster.



Cards would be welcome, send to: 430 OrrVilla Drive, No. 101, Orrville, OH 44667.