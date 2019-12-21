I read an interesting thing in the December Reader’s Digest. Two men were talking and one said, "Marriage is 83% not knowing the names of anyone your wife is talking about but hoping she doesn’t notice."



That is us – only I do notice because The Man of the House always has this puzzled look on his face like I have never mentioned that person to him in my life. So, I read the quote to him and we both had a huge laugh.



Not only that, he doesn’t even try to remember people’s names – women in particular. For example, our hiking club is predominantly women – many who look similar. I am not bragging but I know the names of everyone of them.



This put him at a distinct disadvantage lately when we had a contest at one of our coffee meetings. The assignment was to bring a photo of ourselves when we were in our 20’s. The photos were numbered. The idea was to see how many people you could identify and write it down. The three top winners got a free coffee the next time we met.



I was one of the winners, recognizing 14 of the 18 photos. The Man of the House got almost none because he didn’t know the names of the women in the first place – even if he did recognize them.



I remember names but not always numbers. For example, I had a senior moment at our Food Lion the other day. I signed up two years ago for their discount card but have never received one. I was told if you just punch in your phone number in the little device where you swipe your credit card that will work as well.



So that is what I’ve been doing. Except this one day the line was long and I had forgotten to punch in the number while the cashier was doing her thing. Finally she looked at me and asked for the number. Do you think I could remember it?



First I started off with the area code from where we lived in South Carolina and it went downhill from there. Finally the cashier said she would just put in the store’s phone number so I could take advantage of my discount.



As soon as I got out in the parking lot, and kicked myself mentally a few times, I recalled my phone number. Now I make a point to put it in as soon as I get to the register so I don’t have a senior moment like that again.



The other memory gap we have is when we see photos or films of famous people from the long ago past and try to remember their names. Usually one of us figures it out although it may be a few days later.



For some reason I have in recent years developed the ability to clutter up my mind with the names of professional football and basketball players. For example, I can remember what teams they used to play for – sometimes several teams back. This is a totally useless use of my memory bank.



By the time you read this most of our Christmas celebrations will be over. We will be going to South Carolina to celebrate with the Strong’s. All of the kids and their kids are planning to be there for the first time in several years. Who know when it will happen again with six of them spreading their wings?