Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at The Cabin Restaurant - Sample four different craft beers or four different wines while dining from The Cabin Restaurant’s Holiday Entertaining Buffet from 7-10 p.m. The buffet includes twice baked potato bites, gourmet Italian meatballs, black and bleu meatballs, Parmesan crab dip, spinach artichoke dip, olive tapenade and three-cheese bruschetta, beef brochettes, chicken drummettes and wings, roasted smoked pork shoulder, perch filets and chips and a sweets display. The cost is $22 per person. Reservations are required. Call (419) 368-4457. The Cabin Restaurant is located at 2106 state Route 603 in Ashland County.



Second Anniversary of Uniontown Brewing Co. - Uniontown Brewing Co. in downtown Ashland is celebrating its two-year anniversary today and Friday. Tonight, enjoy live music from TKT at 7 p.m., and Low E is playing Friday. The brewing company will have chicken pot pie and corned beef poutine specials on Friday. Patrons can purchase and take home two-year anniversary glassware with a 16-ounce pour all day Friday, while supplies last. Special Two-Year Anniversary T-shirts are also on sale. Plus, Otter Peanut Butter Porter, Studebaker Blonde Stout, Great Blizzard Winter Ale are on tap.



Breakfast with the Snow Sisters - Visit the Lexington Event Center (located above Buck’s Bar and Grill at 192 East Main St.) for an afternoon with two princesses who are no stranger to the cold, wintry weather. Join the Snow Sisters as they sing a selection of everyone’s favorite songs, including their Christmas Duet and their signature songs, dance, provide photo opportunities and more. Feel free to dress in your favorite prince or princess costume and enjoy a breakfast buffet, featuring pancakes, hash browns, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit, strawberries, whipped cream, orange juice and coffee. There is one seating for this event, beginning at 9:45 a.m. and ending at 11:15 a.m. The cost is $15 per person. Call (419) 632-0408 to register your spot.



Pictures with Santa - All pets, families and friends are invited for Pictures with Santa at Centerra Country Store at 1290 Middle Rowsburg Road from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Each family will get one free printed photo with any donation. The proceeds will go toward items for local animal rescues.



Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus - Enjoy an afternoon of cookie decorating and hot cocoa at Brethren Care Village’s The Greens Bistro from 1-3 p.m. Take photos with Mrs. Claus by the fireplace. For $2, each child gets three cookies to decorate with colorful icing. A hot cocoa bar with sprinkles and mini marshmallows also will be available. To reserve your spot, call (419) 289-1585.



Blue Christmas Service - If you have undergone a difficult loss, transition, life change or are just feeling "blue," you can attend Trinity United Methodist for a special service of music and worship at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.



Kandi's Christmas - The Super Satellites and Bad JuJu will spread Christmas cheer with live performances at The Caddy Shack at 1640 Claremont Ave. from 6-10 p.m. Raffles can be purchased from Kandi's Rods & Kustoms or the Cruzers Car Club for $5 per ticket or five for $20, with proceeds benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Candlelight Service - Bring the family and join the First Presbyterian Church for a candlelight service, featuring traditional hymns, uplifting music and special presentations, along with fun and fellowship following the service at 6:30 p.m.



Free Make 'n' Take Santa Gnome Workshop - Families can create Santa Gnome ornaments together from 2-4 p.m. at the Farm and Home Hardware Ashland location. Helpers will assist you in the step by step creation of the ornament. Plus, Santa Claus will be on hand, so be sure you bring your camera.



Christmas Eve-EVE Service - New Life Community Church, at 1489 State Route 511, invites the community to enjoy a spirit-filled setting for carols, communion and candlelight at 6 p.m.



Eve of the Eve - Studio Rise will welcome guest instructor Ylonda Rosenthal-Greene as she invites participants into the ancient traditions of movement, music and vibrations. She will lead a warming yoga practice including yin, slow flow, meditation and then finish with an extended savasana and a sound bath of singing bowls, gongs and chants. This is the studio’s version of a candle-lit Christmas service, starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15. Visit studioriseyoga.com for more information.



Community Christmas Celebration - For the past nine years, families have gathered at Savannah Park to hear the story of Christmas through a combination of narration, scripture reading and song. Starting at 6:30 p.m. the Crestview Choir will help lead the program through the Christmas story with carols. The Mulford family will portray the holy family this year. Bethel Baptist Church, Christ Community Church and the United Methodist Church put on the live nativity, with help from CU Electric, CW Farm, Savannah Lions and Savannah Volunteer Fire Department. The Glenn, Steward, Bernhard and Hamman families will provide the barn animals. The event is free and hot chocolate is provided. For more information, call (419) 962-4592.



Christmas Eve of the Eve - Join Substance Church, 101 South St. West, at 7 p.m. for carols, cookies and a celebration of Christmas.



Christmas Eve of the Eve - Cross Connect Church, 485 Township Highway 1902, Jeromesville, will host a service with singing by candlelight, starting at 7:15 p.m.



Christmas Eve Dinner, - Wooster Mennonite Church invites the community to its Christmas Eve Dinner from 3:30-5 p.m. The doors will open at 3:15 p.m. The meal is free of charge and open to all. The menu includes ham, broccoli rice casserole, sweet potatoes, rolls, green beans, corn, fruit, other assorted sides and dessert. There will be no delivery service this year. A special Christmas program in the sanctuary begins at 5 p.m., with the Christmas Eve service starting at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1563 Beall Ave. in Wooster. Call the church office at (330) 262-3631 for more information.



Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - New Beginnings Crossroads, 99 E. Buckeye St. West Salem, will hold its services at 6 p.m.



Christmas Eve Service at Red Haw United Methodist Church - Visit Red Haw United Methodist Church for the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Red Haw United Methodist Church is located at 1101 County Road 175 in Polk.



Christmas Eve Service at Vermillion Baptist Church - The Vermillion Baptist Church at 1005 County Road 2256, Perrysville, will hold its Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m.



Christmas Eve at FPC - First Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Eve worship service is open to the community. Two services will be offered, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. The earlier service blends worship with the choir, praise band and candlelight. The later service consists of communion and candlelight. Families are encouraged to worship together as the nursery will not be staffed on Christmas Eve. The church is located at 320 Church St. Free parking is available within close proximity to the church.



Celebrate the final event at Mitchell’s Orchard on Dec. 30 from 6-10 p.m., in honor of Yvonne "Granny G" Goschinski. There will be food trucks and live music from Tom’s Kitchen Table. Tickets are $20 and include four free drink samples. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Half of the ticket sales will benefit No Child Goes Hungry, because Goschinski always believed that children should never go hungry.



For one night only, celebrate the New Year at Ashland Armory for the Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve Party Dec. 31. This formal event will be themed as a Roaring ‘20s Gala, and everyone must be dressed in their best formal, flapper or gangster outfits. The evening's meal will be catered by Fergy's on Main and it will be BYOB. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. A toast at midnight and cash drawing will follow. Tickets can be reserved through eventbrite.com. For a direct link, visit the event’s Facebook page.



