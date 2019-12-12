Alliance



Kuyper Budd from Hacwid Investors Group Llc, 820 Milner St., $9,900.



Mays Christopher A Shipley Constance S from Fifth / Third Bank Redeker, Tyler Kaye, 1023 S Seneca Ave., $16,720.



Harmon Daniel L Meredith L from Weida, Victoria B, Rockhill Ave. S, $17,050.



Ely Rentals Llc from Smith, Mark D, 660 S Mechanic Ave., $20,000.



Cf Homes Llc from French, Dawn C, 2244 S Arch Ave., $20,000.



Forty55 Ltd from Home Savings Bank, 1000 Parkside Dr, $30,000.



Brown Courtney Diane from Victory Property Llc, 853 Lilly Road, $40,000.



5101 W Jefferson Llc from Bd Alliance Llc, W State St., $2,887,558.



Strawder Brach Catherine Krugh Robert A Jamie A from Marsili, Eric C, 219 W Ely St., $40,000.



Stroup Winston W from Ellis Graydon J Stroup Winston, 1021 Overlook Dr, $48,450.



Craven Ariel M Blue Corey Jo from 5106 Enterprises Llc, 1714 S Liberty Ave., $73,500.



Giordano, Ashley P from Tigner, Mark, 2479 Center Ave., $81,900.



Jellison Randall S Necol M from Fabianich, Adrianne Scheible, Ian T, 2470 Watson Ave., $87,500.



Divvy Homes Warehouse 2 Llc from Equity Trust Co Fbo Asher D Mccune Ira, Freedom Ave. S, $105,000.



Shonk Bruce C Jr Megan R from Hepler Robert W Mary Jo Trustees, 1030 E Rice St., $105,000.



Weatherspoon Eddie Clarissa A from Sams Frederick O Joyce A, 1851 Center Crt, $119,400.



Holmes Emery from Harvey, Cassandra J Harvey, Zachariah A, 2304 Shunk Ave., $159,900.



Asano, Juan Cepeda Jr from Young, Eric R Young, Kathryn S, 2822 Blenheim Ave., $159,900.



Lexington Township



Rupp, Stephanie from Hornsby, Rita, Rockhill Ave. NE, $3,200.



Benchmark Properties Of Ohio Ltd from Leventhal Linda L mabry Jean K, 10410 Freshley Ave. NE, $55,000.



Urso Christopher Paul Greta from Freidhoff Roberta L, 11681 Taylor St. NE, $237,000.



Louisville



The Standard Company Of Ohio Llc from Faber Curtis R Jr, 418 Beechwood St., $116,000.



Mcgill Jonathan Elizabeth from New Day Acquisitions Llc, 211 Mercier St., $130,000.



Weaver Valerie N from Nees John F Successor Trustee, 1537 E Main St., $155,200.



France Jessica N from Nvr Inc, 815 Thewes Cir, $213,005.



Marlboro Township



Dostal John B Brittany D from Maxwell, Terrance R, 8736 Lynnpark St. NE, $154,000.



Nimishillen Township



Mcclellan Gregory M Megan L from Taylor Harold R, Paris Ave. NE, $37,000.



Hildreth Karen E from KliNE, Scott W, 6517 Meese Road NE, $59,400.



Bodo Thomas L Sandra L from Wilson, Brad B, 6071 Unity St., $152,900.



Osnaburg Township



Shott Kevin from Miller Christopher J Anna M, 414 Madina St. NE, $107,000.



Paris Township



Friesen Kent from Bender, Carabel F Bender, Carlon J, 14520 Crowl St. SE, $150,000.



Washington Township



Taylor, Janson S from Castellucci, Antigone Taylor, Janson S, 3920 Beechwood Ave., $50,000.



Thomas Mason A Lyndsey N from Kohl John K Tracid, 246 Linwood Dr, $107,500.



Irwin Howard R Susan from Hardgrove, Ronnie E Madison, MarleNE, 3541 Greenbriar Ave., $144,000.



