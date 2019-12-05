Dec. 7: St. Johns Church in Millersburg will be having its annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lots of gifts and candy and cookies for everyone.



Dec. 7: Millersburg United Methodist Church is holding its annual Christmas Country Store from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church, located just off State Route 39, one mile east of Millersburg. The event includes a large cookie walk (sold by the pound), homemade crafts and ornaments, candy, and a soup luncheon (eat-in or carry-out). Proceeds benefit the church's Compassion Funds.