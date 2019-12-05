It’s the season for performances of "The Nutcracker."



Both the Holmes Center for the Arts and Ballet Wooster give presentations of the traditional holiday favorite Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8.



HCA also sensory friendly production on Friday, Dec. 6 and performances Dec. 14 and 15 at Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek.



Here’s a look at the two productions:



Holmes Center for the Arts



This year Holmes Center for the Arts’ "The Nutcracker" presented by First-Knox National Bank will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, both at 2 p.m. at West Holmes High School.



This is HCA’s fourth year of bringing Holmes County this beloved holiday story performed by over 80 local dancers.



Kaleb Reilly, a professional guest dancer formerly of Verb Ballet in Cleveland will be performing the role of the Cavalier alongside Katie Hershberger of Millersburg and Hazel Alexander of Killbuck as the Sugar Plum Fairies.



The Nutcracker Prince will be performed by Brodi Chase of Millersburg and Clara will be performed by Kylee Brumme of Killbuck and Chloe Mast of Millersburg.



In a new collaboration and an effort to provide more opportunities for area students, HCA is welcoming a group of Wayne Center for the Arts dancers to perform the "Snow" piece in "The Nutcracker" this year. Likewise, HCA dancers recently appeared in the Wayne Center for the Arts delightful performance of "Winter Sleigh Ride."



In addition to its Holmes County show, HCA will be taking "The Nutcracker" on tour to the Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Keim Lumber Company is the presenting sponsor. Ethan Ralston of Canton will be the professional guest performer dancing the role of Cavalier for this show.



New this year, to make HCA performances more accessible to all, a sensory friendly production of "The Nutcracker" is being added on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at West Holmes High School.



This show will be shorter in length and will seek to provide a welcoming environment for children and families and for guests with sensory, social, and cognitive disabilities. The sensory friendly show will be a shorter version (only 1 hour in length) with quieter music, a brighter theater, and less flashing lights. Guests will be free to talk or move about during the show. The cost of this show is set at $8 a ticket.



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.holmescenterforthearts.org/the-nutcracker. Tickets are also available by calling 330-473-2879 (West Holmes performance) or (855) 344-7547 (Ohio Star Theater) and at the door.



Ballet Wooster



Ballet Wooster will be bringing the traditional holiday presentation of "The Nutcracker" back to the Wooster stage on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Wooster High School Performing Arts Center.



Over ninety Ballet Wooster performers and guest artists ages 5 to 60 and older will be taking the stage in this timeless production. Complemented by beautiful costumes, breathtaking scenes and magical sets including a massive growing tree and falling snow, Ballet Wooster’s "The Nutcracker" has become a holiday staple for families of all ages. Featured roles include professional guest artist Ethan Ralston as the Nutcracker Prince along with Advanced Company Dancers Lizzie Meyer as Clara, Isabel Smith as Snow Queen, Neena Shell as Mouse Queen, and Chloe Gettles as Guardian Angel.



With choreography by Co-Artistic Directors Brenda Schwinn and Stephanie Sustar and Guest Choreographer Veronica Kotulak, Ballet Wooster’s interpretation of "The Nutcracker" is unique yet traditional and is always an unforgettable experience for the audience. This year also celebrates Brenda Schwinn’s 15th biennial "Nutcracker" production.



Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children, students and senior citizens and can be purchased online at www.balletwooster.org or at the door.



Ballet Wooster is a nonprofit, pre-professional ballet school and youth company, whose mission is to promote and inspire the community to be more involved in the arts through non-competitive dance education and quality performances that develop an appreciation of dance and the performing arts.



For more information, go to www.balletwooster.org or call (330) 988-8811.