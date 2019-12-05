CHURCHES WALKING TOUR — Presented by downtown churches, Main Street Wooster and the Commercial & Savings Bank, 10 historical Downtown Wooster churches will participate in this event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. No reservations are required. People may start the tour at their leisure. At each church, participants can sing a Christmas carol, hear a bit of the church's history and admire their Christmas decorations. The 10 churches are Zion Lutheran Church, 301 N. Market St.; Trinity UCC, 150 E. North St.; St. James Episcopal Church, 201 N. Market St.; Central Christian Church, 407 N. Market St.; First Baptist Church, 246 N. Market St.; Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St.; First Presbyterian Church, 621 College Ave.; St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 527 Beall Ave.; Wooster Seventh-day Adventist Church, 445 N. Bever St.; and People to People Ministries, 454 E. Bowman St.



THE HOPE CRADLE — Bright Life Players, a nonprofit organization, will perform "The Hope Cradle" Dec. 8 and 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Dec. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. at First Church of God, 1953 Akron Road, Wooster. Net proceeds for this play will be donated to the Wooster Hope Center. Tickets may be purchased at www.brightlifeplayers.org or at the door. Bright Life Players is a local Christian-based theater group established in 2017. "The Hope Cradle" is set in the 1940s. St. Peter’s Church of Riverview have to choose to either spend Christmas Eve with local orphans or hold its traditional celebration.



RINGERS AND SINGERS — Dec.10: 5100 Cleveland Road, Wooster. Wayne County Choral Union in conjunction with the Church of the Cross United Methodist Church's Bell Choir will present the Ringers and Singers Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Cross United Methodist Church, 5100 Cleveland Road, Wooster. The concert is free, but a free-will offering will be given to benefit a missions project of the church.The concert also will include carols for audience participation.



CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTINGS — Two area Christmas tree lightings will take place this weekend. The Clark Community Christmas tree lighting will be 6 p.m. Saturday at the Miley Community Center. Children will begin the evening making ornaments at 5 p.m. Santa will be there for the kids and "young at heart." The Christmas Story will be told by pastor Dr. Greg Bendle with the lighting of the tree followed by singing carols. Refreshments will be served. The Killbuck tree lighting will be Sunday with with Santa arriving at Duncan Theater at 4 p.m. to visit with children, who will enjoy Christmas cartoons at the theater. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served after the movie at Snowside Café. Christmas carols and the reading of The Christmas Story will take place as the tree is lighted.



HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS — Two local holiday celebrations will take place Saturday, Dec. 7. The Doylestown Winterfest will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Doylestown. Holiday fun includes a gingerbread house display, holiday market, live musical performances, food trucks, ice carvings, children’s craft and activities and more. Christmas in the Village will take place in Smithville. All of the Smithville Community Historical Society buildings at both locations will be decorated and open at 6 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. The free event will include music, treats, crafts, plus St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus posing for photos and family memories and rides on the "Kid Wagon" between the two campuses. Christmas in the Village also will be Sunday, Dec. 8, with the Orrville Community Band Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. in Historic Church of God.