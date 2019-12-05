1. DOWNTOWN ASHLAND CHRISTMAS - Downtown Ashland will spread the Christmas cheer throughout Saturday, starting with the final day of the Miracle on Main Street Shop Hop from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ashland Main Street’s annual Christmas parade kicks off at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is "The Twelve Days of Christmas." Immediately following the parade, the city’s second annual Christmas tree lighting and fireworks show will kick off at 7 p.m. at Corner Park. Pyrotechnico is back to present the fireworks show.



2. DOWNTOWN LOUDONVILLE CHRISTMAS - Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season with Loudonville’s annual parade down Main Street on Saturday at 2 p.m. The lineup runs from 1-1:30 p.m. at the C.E. Budd School. The parade theme will be Christmas Magic. After the parade, stop into the Loudonville Fair event Center for hot chocolate and cookies. The downtown stores will be open for the Shop Hop, with holiday sales and refreshments. Stick around until 5:30 p.m. for the Community Christmas tree lighting at Central Park. The event will start with caroling and end with free cocoa.



3. OPEN HOUSE — See the decorations throughout the Ashland County Historical Society’s buildings during self-guided tours on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy warm cookies and punch and live entertainment. The museum gift shop in the Noonan House will be open and local artisans will have their wares for sale in the Manor House. Visitors also can enjoy a military display in honor of Pearl Harbor Day, adult and child scavenger hunts, gingerbread house contest voting and the unveiling of an old-time Christmas classic from one of Ashland’s downtown window displays. Visitors also can see the Manor Home, with all the Christmas trees and decorations glow in the evening, on Sunday from 6-8 p.m.



4. WINTERFEST — Local vendors will sell their handcrafted items during the Tin Can Chandelier’s third Winterfest on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This year, the Tin Can Chandelier has added an empty bowls fundraiser to help support the No Child Goes Hungry Scholarship Fund (created by Niki Aber). The staff has made over 200 handmade bowls that will be available for sale for $15 each. Truckin Trav Street Food vendor will be available and Gypsy Stew will perform. Customers also can enjoy free wine at the Old Elevator from Mitchell’s Orchard.



5. CHRISTMAS JAM — Jimi Vincent’s Toys for the Kids Christmas Jam fundraiser at Savannah Town Hall will feature six bands, playing consecutively from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Road Dog will perform at 5 p.m., Cousin Joe’s Band at 5:45 p.m., Walk It Off at 6:30 p.m., Low-Fi Sky at 7:15 p.m., Will Freed at 8 p.m. and Jimi Vincent & Friends at 9 p.m. Admission is an unwrapped toy or a gift card.

