Senior Disciples hear about ‘Music in the White House’



Senior Disciples of First Christian Church met recently for a luncheon and program organized by Robin McMaster. The meal was prepared by Carol Bradway and her kitchen crew. Joan Roberts offered the prayer.



Christopher McKinney, Education Director at the McKinley Museum, was the guest speaker. His program was titled, "Music in the White House". McKinney related many different types of musical programs the Presidents of the United States have had in the White House. Many famous musicians have performed throughout the years, from Ballet, to Scott Joplin, to Pearl Bailey, to Broadway musicals, to Stevie Wonder and more.



John Adams, our 2nd President, was the first President to live in the White House but George Washington and his wife began his presidency with dancing. Music has been a large interest in the entertainment held in the White house. Many of the Presidents were musically inclined, such as, John Quincy Adams played the flute, Franklin Roosevelt sang soprano, Richard Nixon played the accordion, Thomas Jefferson was an amateur violinist and Bill Clinton played the saxophone. McKinney backed much of his research with videos and recordings of his subjects.



Roberts closed the afternoon session with devotions based on Romans 8:31, telling the story of a boy who played the piano with the famous pianist Ignacy Paderewski.



The next noon luncheon will be held at the church on Jan. 23.







R-Weigh evening group meets



R-Weigh evening group met Nov. 11 at the Salem First Friends Church with 23 members who weighed in with a total of 8-pound loss for the week. The Good Losers in Group 1 were Vicki Knizat and Raeann Sanor. Honorable mention was Colleen Wafler. Honorable mention in Group 2 went to Doris Senior. Goalie Good Loser for the week was Sharon Bigalow with Patty Hartman as runner up. Losing four weeks in a row were Sanor and Joan Schafer.



Calorie Chart winners were Sanor and Schafer. Goalie Calorie Chart winners were Lisa Smith, Jessie Rea and Peggy Kurtz. There no winners in the regular Can Do contest. The winners in the Goalie Can Do contest were Hartman and Eugenia Tullis.



Ruth Miller's "Pluck the Turkey" winners were the following: Peggy Kurtz, $2; and winning $1 and a bag were Bigalow, Wafler and Patty Pim. The ones winning $1 were Judy Smith, Lisa Smith, Ruth Ann Hall, Schafer, Sanor, Rea, Knizat, Senior and Rhonda Moffett.



Birdie Reinhart is collecting things for Operation Blessing, such as lotion, deodorant, sewing kit, toothpaste, toothbrushes and shampoo by the end of November. Any clothes someone can give for Trumbull County High School teenagers, there is a real need.



On Nov. 4, there were 28 members who weighed in with a total of 13 1/2-pound loss for the week. The Good Loser in Group 1 was Knizat with Pim as runner up. Good Loser in Group 2 was Jane Shaffer with Sanor as runner up. Honorable mention in Group 2 went to Learn. Goalie Good Loser for the week was Rita Cecil with Hall as runner up. Losing four weeks in a row were Lois Wood and Judy Smith. Knizat reached her goal.



Calorie Chart winners were Knizat, Judy Smith and Reinhart. Goalie Calorie Chart winners were Miller and Kurtz. There no winners in the regular Can Do Contest or Goalie Can Do contest.



Kurtz gave an inspiration on "Optimism," about how each day is a fresh start and new chance to succeed.



Rosemarie Martinez read when Americans are most to likely overeat: 57% when eating alone, 57% when watching TV, 55% when eating with other people, 51% when stressed and 42% when sad.



Miller's "Pluck the Turkey" winners were the following: Miller, $3; Nancy Stryfller, $2; and winning $1 and a bag were Senior, Cathy Schafer, Pim, and Knizat. Winning $1 were Judy Smith, Lisa Smith, Cecil, Learn, Reinhart, Tullis, Kurtz, Hall, Joan Schafer, Sanor, Rea and Martinez. Winning bags only was Janel Anderson and Andrea Lujan.



New members are welcome. Weigh-ins are from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. with the meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday evenings at the First Friends Church on Jennings Avenue, Salem. For more information, call Martinez at 330-840-9234 or Linda at 330-547-2071.







R-Weigh afternoon group meets



R-Weigh afternoon group met Nov. 4, with six Group 1 members weighing in with a 6-pound loss, and seven goalies weighing in. Good Loser was Rhonda Brown, runner-up was Anna Kurtz, and honorable mention went to Ellene Dole.



Calorie Chart winners were Dole and Kurtz. Goal winners were Sue Carver and Sylvia Eller. Can Do goal winner was Eller.



Rachel Weaver's children came to her house to do some yard work for her and to take a tree down. Her grandson later presented her with a very nice gift, he took a chunk of her tree, shaped it down and sanded it and made a "pedestal stand." He grooved the outside edge on top and got her a dome so when she has a tea party she has a place to put her pastries.







Alliance AARP learns about service dog



The Alliance Chapter 2630 AARP met at the Elks on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with 19 members in attendance along with two guests.



President Bobby Williams gave the welcome along with the Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.



Speaker for the program was Jeffrey Day with his service dog, Cooper. Day gave a history of the Mission of Wags 4 Warriors. He also told the crowd that Dog spelled backwards is God. He likes to say that DOG stands for Depend on God.



Day suffers from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder), TBI (traumatic brain injury) and sleep apnea. In February 2017, the VA prescribed a service dog for him. His name is Cooper and he was born on the Fourth of July, which is Day's birthday. Cooper is one of seven dogs that Day has had, but he is the first to be extensively trained as a permanent service dog. Cooper helps and aids Day to cope with his disorders.



The waiting list was two years. A friend suggested to Day that he should apply to Wags 4 Warriors program in Brecksville and Battle Buddies in Cincinnati. In May, the Battle Buddies contacted Day with regards to a pup they could secure for him to start training. In early October, Cooper was ready for adoption.



The mission of Wags 4 Warriors is to unite veterans who suffer from PTSD and TBI's with an appropriate dog specific for their needs. The goal is training together, dog and veteran.The service dog will take away the struggles the veteran faces with his or her disorder on a daily basis.



The Cleveland area is the third largest in the country of veteran population. Recognizing the wounds from war are not always physical in nature, the program is a much needed organization in Northeast Ohio. It was founded eight years ago by Frank and Jen Delorenzo.



Once matched they embark on extensive training that can take more than a year to complete. The four stages of training are beginner, intermediate, advanced public access, and graduate. In November 2018, Cooper and Jeff achieved the graduate level, making them entitled to wear the Wags 4 Warriors Vest, and they are permitted access to any and all areas. They also do programs for churches, schools, clubs, etc.



Williams introduced the nominating committee comprised of Carol George, Linda Gray and June Rogers. The slate of officers presented are: Gerry Baier, president; Shirley Little, vice president; and George, treasurer. Still opened is the position of secretary.



Jean Webster thanked everyone for the donations of food for the Thanksgiving Day dinner that will be done by Christ United Methodist Church. Carry outs only. She announced that the Christmas dinner will be held at Feed My Sheep Ministries. Members are asked to bring instant mashed potatoes, green beans and sweet potatoes. The main meat will be ham.



Mary Ann Day announced December 's program will feature the a capella group from Alliance High School under the direction of Carrie Chunat.



Louise Rose reported on cards sent to members for illness, birthdays and sympathy.



The next meeting will be Dec. 4.