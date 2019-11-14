The holidays are here again and it’s the perfect time for house hunting! While it might seem counterintuitive to put a big-ticket item like a home on your holiday shopping list, it really does make sense. Check out these surprisingly smart reasons why you should purchase a new house to ring in the New Year.



1. Less competition from home buyers



Most buyers take the month of December off to celebrate the holidays, attend parties, host out-of-town guests and, quite frankly, avoid trudging around in inclement weather to look at houses. Or, maybe they’ve heard that this is a lousy time to buy a house. Whatever the reason, shopping for real estate at a time when fewer buyers are in the market can pay off big.



Because there are less people looking at homes, there is less competition which means you may have a better chance to get a "deal".



2. Motivated Home Sellers



The December seller is likely to be serious and motivated—and therefore more open to negotiation.



Most sellers have a compelling reason for putting their house on the market during the holidays. They might be facing a relocation and want to get their kids settled before the new term. Or they might just be feeling some stress if they listed their home in the fall and it hasn’t sold yet, making them a little more motivated to make a deal.



Many sellers might also want a contract in hand for tax advantages. If it's a rental property on which they incurred a loss, they will probably want to take the deduction in the current calendar year.



Another tax-related reason: If sellers are likely to make a hefty profit and have a salary raise set to kick in on Jan. 1, they might be subject to a higher capital gains tax on their home sale in the coming year. In this scenario, sellers may want to unload a property before the new year.



3. Tax Advantages



Buying now can help you save in April and beyond. Homeownership brings numerous tax perks, from deducting mortgage interest to property taxes.



Also, many closing fees are tax-deductible if you itemize—although you should always double-check with your accountant about any tax questions.



4. A realistic picture of the house



What house doesn’t look amazing in the typical spring buying season, with newly planted flowers and plenty of sunlight streaming through the windows? Checking it out during the winter season, on the other hand, might give you a more accurate idea of what you might be living with the rest of the year. You can also check for issues that may only be noticeable during the cold weather.



Don’t forget that issues that crop up more during summer will be less accessible—such as how well the air conditioning works or what the roof really looks like under all that snow and ice—so make sure that your home inspector does a thorough job on those fronts, too.



5. Greater accessibility to professionals



Because December is usually a slow month, it may be easier to hire inspectors, moving companies, etc.



In addition, motivated real estate agents will have more time to provide service with fewer client demands and will share your desire to get it done and in the books before the new year rolls around.



Source: "5 Surprisingly Smart Reasons to Buy a Home During the Holidays," Realtor.com by Cathie Ericson