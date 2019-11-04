Hi folks! I love to read inspiring stories whether it be in a magazine, a book or on the computer. They make me feel warm and fuzzy inside after watching the TV with all the violence and tragedy in the world around us.



With that thought in mind, I found this list of things that each of us can do to make this world a better place and I hope you can get some ideas from them and pass them on.



Thank a teacher or compliment a stranger.



Bring flowers to a coworker or friend or carry someone’s groceries to their car for them.



Ask a stranger how they are feeling today, and actually listen to the answer.



Bake cookies and deliver them to the local police station.



Help a senior cross the street or deliver a meal or a potted plant to a random neighbor.



Make a donation of a birthday box to a local food shelter: include items like cake mixes, frosting, candles, balloons and party hats.



If it’s a hot day, hand out cold bottles of water or pick up trash off the street.



Spring for coffee and donuts for your co-workers or hold the door open for someone.



Call a friend or relative and tell a joke or take fresh fruit or a small treat to your child’s daycare or send an apple to school for your child’s teacher.



Give thanks for the everyday things, not just big acts or gifts. "Thank you for making me laugh today," or "Thank you for helping me figure out that math problem," or even simply, "Thank you for loving me."



Compliment someone sitting near you or walk a neighbor’s dog.



Rake leaves, shovel snow or do a little yardwork/weeding for your neighbor.



Buy the Sunday paper and a pastry and leave it at your neighbor’s door.



Leave a sweet note in your spouse or partner’s wallet.



Read a book with a child.



Leave a dish of fresh water out for neighborhood dogs in front of your house or business.



Give your child’s teacher $5 toward classroom expenses or helping to pay for a field trip.



Do something to make your hometown more awesome or let a stranger go ahead of you in line.



Walk or bike instead of driving.



Look in the mirror and give yourself a compliment and then do something nice for yourself.



Positive thoughts make us all feel better and these suggestions are not too hard to carry out!



+++



Birthdays being celebrated this week include: Nov. 5 – Kaitlin Lemke, Julie Longnecker, Susie Draper, Debbie Miller and Pat Pearl; Nov. 6 – Chloe Matz and Paul Avery; Nov. 7 – Judy McFarlin and Mary Ann Wigton; Nov. 8 – Adam Kline, Greg Beechy and Mike Smith; Nov. 9 – Dianna Spreng; Nov. 10 – Lin Beachler and Kathleen Ashby; Nov. 11 – Tom Lunt.



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



Homemade pumpkin rolls will be offered by the ladies of the Perrysville United Methodist Church by pre-orders only. The price will be $12 for a full roll. Place your order by calling 419-938-7682 or 419-631-0696. Let us know how many and your phone number so that we can acknowledge your call. Deadline will be Monday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. Orders must be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 23 – noon until 3 p.m. at the church at 139 E. First St.



+++



Only one wedding anniversary being observed this week. Brad and Sherry Heimberger will celebrate their first on Nov. 11. Congratulations!



+++



If you have some tidbit, birthday or wedding anniversary announced, give Tessie a call at 419-938-7682 and leave your message. She does not answer the phone because of the barrage of telemarketers. Thanks!!!



+++



Finally — "The U.S. military is us. There is no truer representation of a country than the people that it sends into the field to fight for it. The people who wear our uniform and carry our rifles into combat are our kids, and our job is to support them, because they're protecting us." — Tom Clancy