Last week my wife Sharon and I took our first vacation in a few years. We have just been so busy getting away became an issue.



I regularly get the latest inexpensive rates for flights to warmer places. The latest flight price I got from Cleveland to Myrtle Beach Sharon and I bit.



We wound up taking a flight to this warmer beach town and enjoyed the sounds of the ocean. Sharon and I both enjoyed the trip.



There are some serious benefits to living in South Carolina, because I would not have to bring the tropical plants in for the winter. Confirmation of that is that I saw all kinds of tropical plants growing outside. Pretty nice, right?



Being a member of an inherited trait called plantaholicism or my family has given me a gene called plant-aholic? Just don’t know. Not that long ago I remember hauling 20-plus large tropical plants into my house and my parents. We have gotten better over the years.



Sitting at my computer hearing all the wind and the forecast of the snow coming in the next few days gives me a reason to think about one of the things I saw at Myrtle Beach.



Being a person that enjoys and cares about plants, sometimes I get strange looks from people around me as I do things.



A few days before we left my wife and I walked down the street from the hotel where we were staying, and I noticed an insect on one of the hollies in front of the hotel next to where we were staying.



A manager from the hotel where we were staying wanted to know what I was doing. I examined the leaves that were in front of me it seemed that all of the trees that were of the same species had these insects on them.I told the manager I found them interesting.



These insects were on the top of the leaves and the bottom. Chemically you can control this scale in a number of ways, but I want you to think about this one little significant fact. The cold we have here would kill this insect that is now living on these leaves — cheap insect control that can be applied universally without expense. The cold we have here in Ohio breaks the effects of having a continuous ability for pests to damage your plants.



These white fuzzy dots that seemed to line up on the main veins on the leaves and there were some that found their way onto the bark of the plant. There are two different potential bad guys. We could be looking at the Indian wax scale or the scientific name (ceroplases cerferus) or the holly pit scale (asterolecanium puteanum).



I’m inclined to believe that I was looking at the Indian wax scale, because it was a soft scale insect and I did not see water-stressed leaves. At any point this insect can cause the plants to look like they need water.



The reason the leaves look dry or yellow is that these insects with their piercing mouth parts have been sucking a lot of the sap out of the plant. The challenge is that these adult insects have a waxy coating protecting them from many insecticides. Crawlers or the immature insects are susceptible to control.



I use, to control most mealybug a relative of this insect when I was caring for plants in restaurants we worked in with a Q-tip and rubbing alcohol. Each bug would adhere to the Q-tip and I would just dispose of the Q-tip.



We could prune out the twig that is terribly infested and put in the trash. Just before new growth would take place you could spray a horticultural oil, normally in the early spring. Horticultural oils kill both over-wintering adults and eggs. This horticultural oil is unusual in that it suffocates the insect.



As I might say for any pest control application you need to be vigilant and check where these insects could appear. One of the best ways to monitor insect change is to have one yellow sticky trap for two infected plants.



Tangle-foot is also known as a control for crawlers when you apply this material near the crown of the tree. One thing I get excited about when it comes to insect pest control are the beneficial insects that are both predators and parasites that will come after these scale insects.



You don’t really need chemicals. Just to let you know, there are widely known and used chemicals that will control this scale insect problem. If you need more information let me know.



Hope you have a good stroll through your garden this week. Hope you survive the weather. If you have any problems email me at ewlarson546@yahoo.com . Soon I shall add to the blog at the website www.ohealthyfoodcoop.org . Thank you for your participation in our column.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.