The following students are members of Ashland University's 44th Annual Madrigal Feaste cast:



J. Ethan Bedocs of Ashland, is a member of the Madrigal Feaste cast. Bedocs is majoring in business administration. Bedocs is a 2016 graduate of Crestview High School. Bedocs, a senior, will be in the cast in the Royal Court.



Marquell Gorsuch of Ashland, is a member of the Madrigal Feaste cast. Gorsuch is majoring in religion. Gorsuch is a 2016 graduate of Mapleton High School. Gorsuch, a senior, will be in the cast in the Royal Court.



Martell Gorsuch of Ashland, is a member of the Madrigal Feaste cast. Gorsuch is majoring in accounting. Gorsuch is a 2016 graduate of Mapleton High School. Gorsuch, a senior, will be in the cast in the Royal Court.



Jed McFadden of Perrysville, is a member of the Madrigal Feaste cast. McFadden is majoring in music. McFadden, a junior, will be in the cast in the Royal Court.



The following local students were awarded merit scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University:



Megan Austen of Polk, a graduate of Ashland High School majoring in theatre acting and directing and psychology, earned a $15,000 Trustee's Scholarship.



Tanner Carlson of West Salem, a graduate of Northwestern High School majoring in sport management, earned a $13,000 Dean's Scholarship.



Owen Reef of Ashland, a graduate of Ashland High School majoring in sport management, earned a $15,000 Trustee's Scholarship.