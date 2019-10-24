PUMPKIN GLOW — The Ashland County Historical Society will host its inaugural Pumpkin Glow on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. The event is family-friendly and includes a pumpkin carving/decorating contest and display, children’s games, prizes, refreshments and a Johnny Appleseed portrayal by Ken Hammontree. A $5 donation per family is requested. Guests can vote for their favorite pumpkin and families are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes as they trick or treat for prizes throughout the pumpkin glow display.



COSTUME CAPERS — Visit downtown Ashland for trick-or-treating during Ashland Main Street’s Costume Capers on Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Children can collect candy on the sidewalks and participate in the second annual costume contest, starting at 6 p.m., at the east end of Main Street. Following Costume Capers, enjoy free food and family-friendly activities at Substance Church from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The church will have cotton candy and popcorn for the children and a drawing for three $50 gift cards to Uniontown Brewing Co. for the adults.



CIDER DAYS — See a 100-plus-year-old cider press in operation on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Ashland County Park District Sauers Farm Park, located at 260 Township Road 1601, Greenwich. Crafters and artisans will sell their wares inside the barn and on the grounds. Pigfoot BBQ & Best Batch Kettle Corn will sell food and free cider samples are available. Admission is free. For more information, contact Karen Leonetti at (330) 590-0720 or kleonetti.acpd@gmail.com.



HALLOWEEN PARADE — The lineup for Loudonville’s Halloween Parade begins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Budd Elementary School and will proceed down Main Street. The parade begins at 4 p.m. After the parade, there will be children’s costume judging at the Loudonville Fair event center. Downtown business trick or treat runs from 5-6 p.m. and residential trick or treat runs from 6-7 p.m.



DESSERT AND A SHOW — Black River High School invites the public to enjoy Dessert and a Show on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. The Black River High School Drama Club and the Black River Family, Career and Community Leaders of America are working together to host this event. The Drama Club will present the one-act plays "How to Kill a Mockingbird," "The Perfect Diet" and "Heads Up" and FCCLA will prepare a dessert buffet for guests to enjoy. Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased from Julia Borkosky, director and publications adviser, FCCLA adviser Jenny Demczyk or from the high school office.