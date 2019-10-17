1. AUTUMN FIBER FESTIVAL — You can now spend two days checking out local fiber producers, craftsmen and artists, as they display and sell their wares, during the eighth annual Autumn Fiber Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The experts and vendors also will demonstrate their skills and educate the public about natural fibers during the two-day event at Mozelle Hall at the Ashland County Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free. A raffle will be available, benefitting the Ashland County Food Bank and local 4-H Club.



2. ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE — Ashland University’s theatre department will present Arthur Miller’s "An Enemy of the People" for two more nights. You still can catch the performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performances are $12 for adults; $10 for senior citizens, AU faculty, staff and alumni; $8 for groups of 10 or more, $5 for non-AU students and $2 for Ashland University students with ID. To purchase tickets, call the AU box office at (419) 289-5125, Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., or purchase online anytime at ashland.edu/tickets.



3. HAUNTING AT THE HARVEST — This is the month of scares, and you can spook yourself silly at Malabar Farm on Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Guests can experience a haunted hayride and hike around the harvest fields of Malabar Farm, see a special movie in the barn, "Dracula" (1931), and enjoy family activities at the Visitor's Center. The farm will have food concessions available. The haunted hayride is $3 per person.



4. HARVEST BALL — The KC Big Band, led by Neil Ebert, will play music from Bruno Mars to Gloria Estefan to the Beatles along with many other classics during the Harvest Ball on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Tickets are $12.50 per person if purchased in advance and $20 the day of the event. Visit ashlandkroc.org to reserve your spot.



5. THE ART OF HEALING — Ashland University's Coburn Gallery and College of Nursing and Health Sciences in cooperation with the Rho Nu-at-Large Fall Scholarly Meeting will provide opportunities to view and discuss the concepts of compassion and healing through a variety of creative media. The opening reception for the juried art exhibition titled Compassion: The ART of Healing gallery exhibition will open on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with a scholarly poster session starting at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Jeanne Bryner, RN, will offer a presentation on her book "Learning to Heal: Reflections on Nurisng School in Poetry and Prose." Her books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.