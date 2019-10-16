I will never forget Mrs. Levi. She was small but determined, stern yet kind. She lived on the north side of Youngstown. I was looking for a place to live in 1978. She was looking for a boarder. Her husband of 50 years had recently passed. She was sad, lonely. I was trying to survive in the big world all alone. I answered a note she had posted in the housing office at my alma mater. She was looking for a young girl who would fill space in her house. I needed space to fill.



I was so excited to find the clean, one-bedroom, one-bath section of her home for the meager price of $25 a week. I attended YSU and worked nearly full time for one year while living with Mrs. Levi. Because of her, I attended my first Seder. She shared her Jewish faith, and I shared my Christian beliefs. We became dear friends. Whenever I think of the Jewish holidays, I remember Mrs. Levi and the time we shared.



Recently, I saw on the news the story of the Jewish synagogue that was attacked on Yom Kippur, the holiest of Jewish holidays. I thought of all the Jewish people I have called friend, the first of whom was Mrs. Levi, and I mourned with them.



I read a beautiful book in early October about the years leading up to the Holocaust. "The Last Train to London" by Meg Waite Clayton is a marvelous read based on reality. This story, like "Schindler’s List," is about an unsung hero, a woman named Geertruida Wijsmuller. Tante Truus, or aunt as she liked to be called, was a childless Dutchwoman, who risked her life to smuggle children out of Nazi-occupied lands to nations that would take them.



In fact, Wijsmuller went so far as to approach the infamous Adolf Eichmann (the monster who later devised the Final Solution to the Jewish Question) to ask for children to be released to her care. In one trip alone, she accompanied 600 youngsters, aged 4-17 years, to safety, children who were clutching dolls and stuffed animals, desperately holding onto one small suitcase, saying goodbye to parents they would never again see. I can’t even imagine the heartbreak of those children, of their beloved parents, too.



In the end, some 10,000 children found refuge in new homes due to the heroes of the Kindertransports, thanks to Geertruida Wijsmuller and her cohorts. This mother of none who so desperately longed for children became the treasured aunt and savior of thousands.



Love and hate. It’s our choice. Like Mrs. Levi, let’s find our similarities rather than our differences. In other words, let’s emulate Tante Truus. Yes, let’s choose love.