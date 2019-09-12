Thursday



Sept. 12



Bellville World’s Fair - The 169th Bellville Street Fair offers exhibits, shows, rides, free entertainment and more. The Bellville Street Fair will continue through Saturday, running each day at 1-11 pm.



Friday



Sept. 13



Brandon Doup - Main Street Books’ new featured artist will appear in the Book Loft Gallery for the opening reception of Brandon Doup’s art show from 5-7 p.m. Doup’s work will be up through mid-October. His art focuses on memory and our sense of place. Doup lives in Butler with his wife, Amy, and two girls, Emily and Evelyn. He is a 2007 Ashland University graduate with a Bachelor’s of Science in Fine Art. He has been building his current body of work over the past year and has exhibited his paintings in several galleries in Columbus and surrounding neighborhoods.



Family Movie Night - New Life Kids Min is hosting its first Family Movie Night at New Life Community Church. The showtime is 6:30 p.m., with extra fun beginning at 6 p.m. For this free event, gather up your children, grab some friends and wear your PJs (including the parents). Popcorn and a popcorn bar full of goodies will be provided, along with a photo booth. The featured flick is "UglyDolls"; the message is positive, promoting self-acceptance, as well as acceptance and love of others.



Harness the Moon: Yoga Drum Hike - The moon affects the earth in her tides and in the ocean swells. And, it is said, when the moon is full, it affects our minds as a time for opportunity, activity and development. Come to Byers woods for a rhythmic sunset flow, accompanied by Angel Foss on the drums, at 7:15 p.m. Then, following the yoga, enter into a meditation hike under the light of this full moon to bring to mind opportunities. The cost is $15, and the event is hosted by Studio Rise.



Frozen, Jr. - The Mansfield Youth Theatre will present Disney’s "Frozen, Jr." on the stage of the Renaissance Theatre today through Sunday as a part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dauphne Maloney directs the show with musical direction by Brian K. Nabors. Tickets are $15, general admission, and on sale now at the Renaissance Box Office, via phone, and online at rentickets.org. A free sensory-friendly performance of "Frozen Jr.," presented in partnership with Nationwide Children's Hospital, will be offered Saturday at 1 p.m. for families of individuals with special needs. Interested individuals must register for their free tickets by visiting or calling the Renaissance Box Office at (419) 522-2726. A limited number of tickets is available for the sensory-friendly performance and no walk-ups will be accommodated.



Saturday



Sept. 14



Ticket to Ride Tournament - Grab your trains, build your routes and punch your tickets at Masterminds Escape Room and Game Library, starting at 1 p.m. The most successful engineer will be celebrated, and crowned the first Ticket to Ride Champion of Ashland. Raffles, prizes and giveaways will be awarded throughout the tournament for all skill levels and ages. Pre-registration is required. Visit ashlandmasterminds.com or call (419) 903-0372.



Sunflower Festival - Enjoy the field of sunflowers behind Ashland Dickey Church of The Brethren, along with food, games and more from 3-9 p.m. Activities include hay rides, children’s crafts, relay races, corn hole, face painting and a bonfire. This event is free and open to anyone in the community.



16th Annual Wooster Music & Arts Fest - This year's festival will feature headliner bands, a fine art and craft show, children’s activities, local wine and beer and gourmet food trucks from noon to 8 p.m. This year’s headliners include The Vindys, The Usual Suspects, Savoy Big Band and Kazenodaichi Taiko Ensemble. The fine art and craft show features 33 artists with works for sale and art demonstrations all day. Children's activities will include balloons, the return of the Kids' Creation Station (sponsored by Huntington Bank) and chalk art. This event is free and open to the public. Visit wayneartscenter.org/visit for more information.



Fall Celebration at Charles Mill Campground - Campers can enter their favorite chili, breads and soups for prizes. All entries must be brought to the Messerly Recreation Center by 5 p.m. Dinner will follow at 6 p.m., with sandwiches, drinks and dessert. Family Fall Bingo will be held at 7:30 p.m.



Jersey Beat: A Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - This is a Vegas-style show, featuring the Jersey Beat Tribute Band to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons at the Liederkranz. Featuring such songs as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and many others, the Jersey Beat Band has performed in several locations around Ohio, including Tangiers in Akron, MGM (Rocksino), Rockey River Park, the Convocation Center and Woodside Event Center. The show starts at 8 p.m., with the first drink free. Dinner is not provided for this concert; however, if you would like to have dinner at the Liederkranz, the doors will be open at 6 p.m. for those who want to purchase a meal. Visit ticketor.com for ticket information.



Ghost Hunt Brownella Cottage with Brian Cano - Spend a night at the Brownella Cottage and Galion Historical Museum, starting at 6 p.m. with a meet and greet of SyFy’s Brian Cano, followed by a taste of the property’s history by author and History and Haunts’ own Annie Tarpley. The ghost hunt and investigation, as led by Cano, includes four building, including the main house, the study, the carriage house and the chapel, allowing for small group rotating investigations. The investigation will end at midnight. Visit hauntedjourneys.com for more information.



Sunday



Sept. 15



Ashland County Fair - The Ashland County Fair kicks off with the opening ceremonies at noon. Throughout the week, enjoy activities like the Tractor Pull, the Demolition Derby and Motocross, along with plenty of food, rides and games. Plus, catch Craig Morgan in concert on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Coliseum. Visit ashlandcountyfair.com for a full schedule and more information.



Fall Hiking Spree - Go on a free a guided hike at 2 p.m. around the Cooke Family Wildlife Conservation Park with Tim Leslie as part of the Fall Hiking Spree. The walk is about 1-1.25 miles. The trail starts at the parking lot and goes to the left. Hikers will follow the road to the back, then turn around and return to the parking lot. They can also add more distance by finishing on the Rick Cooke memorial trail. For more information on the Fall Hiking Spree, visit ashlandcountyparks.com and click on "Programs."



Monday



Sept. 16



Community/Family Movie Night at Northwestern - See the movie "Choices" (ChoicesMovie.com) at 6 p.m. at Northwestern High School, and meet Ron L. James, the best-selling author and subject of the movie, along with photos, snacks and other fun. This event is free and open to the public. The movie is not recommended for elementary school students.



Tuesday



Sept. 17



Wayne Co. Civil War Roundtable - The Rev. John D. Hyder of Lima will be sharing "Little Known Stories of Gettysburg," which will include highlights of the battle, how the National Park as it exists today came to be and more during the Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program at the Wooster Branch of the Wayne County Public Libraries at 6:30 p.m.. The presentation will be informal, in a more conversational style, encouraging participation from the audience. The talk is free and open to the public.



Wednesday



Sept. 18



Demon Run: A Spirited Discussion of Alcohol - After mocktails at 6 p.m., John Moser and Louis Mancha will discuss the topics of Prohibition, how alcohol use is treated on campus and how it affects the local economy at 7 p.m. Following the professors’ discussion, students from the Ashland University Fraternity & Sorority Life, Ashland University College Republicans, Ashland University Young Americans For Liberty and Ashland University Young Democrats will respond. Presented by the CAS Symposium Against Indifference and partnered with Ashland University Student Life and Fraternity & Sorority Life, the event is free and open to the public in the Convocation Center.



LOOKING AHEAD



This year will mark 20 years of the fall festival at Honey Haven Farm. For its 20 year bash, enjoy the "Ale Trail" at Honey Haven on Sept. 21. This is a combination corn maze and beer tasting in a 4-acre corn field, along with food trucks, live music and many of the other fall festival attractions also open. With your paid general admission to the Ale Trail, you will receive a commemorative 5-ounce glass, and 12 pours from multiple breweries representing fine craft beer. You can upgrade to the VIP and double your tastings with a 10-ounce commemorative glass and enjoy free food in the VIP tent. There will also be raffles for swag bag giveaways. Visit honeyhavenfarm.com for more information.



Charles Mill Lake Campground invites children to dress up as their favorite superheroes and enjoy a fun afternoon on Sept 21 from 1-3 p.m. Each superhero will enjoy a wagon ride and photo shoot with real superheroes, see live superhero animals with the Akron Zoo, make a superhero cape craft and eat a super snack. The event is geared toward ages 3 and up. The price is $20 per child. Reserve your spot by calling (419) 368-6885 or visit mwcd.ticketleap.com. Only register children attending; adults do not require a ticket. Parents must accompany the superheroes throughout the event.



Visit Malabar Farm State Park for the Ohio Heritage Days Festival Sept. 28-29. The event includes crafts, primitives, antiques, antique tractors, horses, food, live music, Civil War demonstrations and an 18th Century Living History Camp. Plus, enjoy archaeological displays on Sunday. The event is free, but be sure to bring cash for food and vendor purchases. The event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.



