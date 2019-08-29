Thursday



Aug. 29



Labor Day Weekend at Pleasant Hill Lake - Visit Pleasant Hill Lake today through Sunday for activities throughout the Labor Day Weekend. Activities kick off at 10 a.m. today with lessons on building a fire without matches and cooking s’mores. On Friday, two Osprey Wagon Tours will be offered at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. On Saturday, enjoy music with Gypsy Stew from 3-6 p.m. and DJ Connor Thornton play some tunes from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks will follow at dusk. Launch a boat from the public boat to see the fireworks from the water or view them from the public beach area. On Sunday, test your music knowledge at Music Trivia in the welcome center deck area from 7-10 p.m. and take in a Movie at the Lake at 9 p.m. The $10 car gate admission applies. For a full schedule, visit pleasanthillpark.mwcd.org.



Art Exhibit - The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University will host a two-person exhibition, titled "Displacement: New Works," by Taryn McMahon and J. Leigh Garcia. The exhibition will feature a reception today from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public and kicks off the "Displacement" exhibition, which runs through Sept. 28. J. Leigh Garcia and Taryn McMahon, both professors of Print Media at Kent State University, explore themes of displacement in their work. The displacement and racialization of unauthorized Latinx immigrants is both the context and focus of Garcia’s work, while McMahon explores the displacement of nature and landscapes through human endeavors and anthropocentric world views.



Friday



Aug. 30



Coffee with a Cop - August's Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for community members of all ages and local officers to get to know each other one-on-one over a free cup of coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts. There is no set agenda or discussion topic, so if you have any questions, concerns or simply would like to meet the men and women who serve the city, stop by Dunkin' Donuts at 7:30 a.m.



Final Friday Concert Series - Paris Stewart and the Andy Shaw Band will perform at The Brickyard in Mansfield for this month’s Final Friday Concert Series from 5:30-10:30 p.m.



Labor Day Weekend at Charles Mill Campground - Celebrate Labor Day weekend, starting at 6:30 p.m., with Miss Sarah’s Traveling Suitcase and Family Bingo at 7:30 p.m. at the Messerly Recreation Center, followed by Family Movie Night at 8:45 p.m. The celebration continues on Saturday, with the OSU Football Bash at noon, a Labor Day Carnival at 4 p.m. at the Messerly Recreation Center and music and games at the beach, starting at 5:30 p.m. Charles Mill Lake’s Independence Day fireworks, originally scheduled for July 6, will take place at dusk. On Sunday, a poker paddle will run from 1-4 p.m. and a catfish tournament will be held from 5-11 p.m. Jill Burke will perform at Eagle Point Shelter at 7 p.m., followed by karaoke and line dancing at 8:30 p.m. For a full schedule, visit charlesmillpark.mwcd.org.



Labor Day Weekend at Pleasant Hill Lake - See Thursday listing.



Saturday



Aug. 31



Barn Raising Anniversary - This year marks the 25th anniversary of the fondly remembered barn raising at Malabar Farm. Celebrate the occasion, starting today and running through Tuesday, with activities pertaining to the history of barns and Bromfield traditions. On Saturday, participate in a scavenger hunt and enjoy anniversary cupcakes from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and check out barn and historic displays throughout the day, along with wagon tours. Later, from 7-10 p.m., kick up your heels at the Anniversary Barn Dance. Visit malabarfarm.org for more information.



Richland Carrousel 28th Anniversary - In celebration of the Richland Carrousel’s 28th anniversary, free rides will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will also be a free gift for the first 50 children, prizes every hour, hot dogs and brats will be for sale and most items in the Carrousel Gift Shop will be 28 percent off.



Mohican Traditions Arts and Crafts Festival - For Labor Day weekend, artisans and craftsmen will be displaying and selling their crafts in downtown Loudonville from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Plus, enjoy lunch from the Loudonville Lions Club Chicken barbecue. Plus, the 4th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Company E. will be having a Civil War Encampment in Central Park in the Log Cabin Quadrant. From 10-10:30 a.m., the company will hold a weapons and firing demonstration. At noon, a war discussion depicting a soldier’s life, from medical practices to daily routine in camp, will be held. Another weapons and firing demonstration is at 2 p.m. and manual of arms, marching and battle demonstrations will be held at 4 p.m.



Movie Matinee House - The Ashland Public Library will show "Avengers Endgame" in the Stockwell Meeting Room at 2 p.m. for free. The movie runs three hours.



Labor Day Weekend at Pleasant Hill Lake - See Thursday listing.



Labor Day Weekend at Charles Mill Campground - See Friday listing.



Sunday



Sept. 1



Labor Day Weekend at Pleasant Hill Lake - See Thursday listing.



Labor Day Weekend at Charles Mill Campground - See Friday listing.



Barn Raising Anniversary - See Saturday listing.



Monday



Sept. 2



Ashland Labor Day Parade - The theme for this year's Labor Day parade is "Working for a Living." Register online at ashlandelks.com/laborday to be in the parade, or bring your family out to see local businesses and leaders. The parade is once again hosted by Ashland Elks #1360, and WMFD anchor Larry Stine will be the announcer. Lineup and registration begins at 8 a.m. at Heyl Funeral Home. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the route goes from Main Street and Broad Street to Main Street and Union Street. Gayle Whirl Lantz, Sean Bartley and Mike Fallon are the directors of the parade.



Barn Raising Anniversary - See Saturday listing.



Tuesday



Sept. 3



Friends of the Loudonville Public Library Meeting - The Friends of the Loudonville Public Library will meet at 7 p.m., in the Golden Center on the main floor of the library. The speaker will be Amanda Lipps, a local resident, who has been a historical re-enactor for 30 years. Amanda will speak on the life-changing benefits of participating in this activity. Her interest is centered on exploring food, fashion, artisan and military action in Colonial America, 1750 -1770. The presentation is open to anyone interested in attending.



LOOKING AHEAD



Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for A Night of Medieval Madness, a tournament of great celebration, honoring the noble marriage of Baron Bartholomew to Lady Diana of Dunnsberry in the manor of Fernwood. As a resident of the manor, you are not only invited to be there, but your attendance is required by the request of your lord. Whether it is to see knights jousting or to partake in the ale and entertainment, your business is your own — until you find yourself in the middle of a murder. Tickets are $30 and include entertainment, buffet and wine/beer tasting at Mitchell's Orchard & Farm Market on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Only 100 tickets will be pre-sold.



The Rebel Rousers Rumble is back Sept. 7 at 512 E. Main St. The traditional pre-1964 Hot Rod & Custom Show runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Cars can be registered from 8 a.m. to noon. Plus, the Rumble stage with be rocking with rockabilly bands. The Rumble is a charity event, raising funds for the Ashland County Veterans Honor Bus Trip to DC.



See a tribute to the legendary ladies of film, stage, music and television from the 1950s through the 1980s with "The Legendary Ladies of Hollywood" show at the Ohio Theatre in Loudonville on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. The show stars British entertainer and singing sensation, Toni Morrell, and features multi-keyboardist maestro and musical director, David Dial. Visit legendaryladiesofhollywood.com for ticket information.



— To have an event listed in the Out & About calendar, call 419-281-0581, Ext. 259, or email lifestyle@times-gazette.com. Please send in items at least one week in advance.