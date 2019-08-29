Ashland Photography Club’s Aug. 15 business meeting and election of officers for the 2019-2020 year.



Election results as follows: Nancy Booth, president; Mary Jean Ferretti, vice president; Vicky Lippert, treasurer; and Karen Marallo, secretary. The August photo share topic was Sunrise/Sunset.



Ashland Photography Club’s July meeting was the annual picnic held at the Ashland Fire Company Nature Cabin. There will be no September meeting due to the photography seminar on Sept. 7 and the Ashland County Fair.



The Ashland Photography Club welcomes anyone interested in photography. Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month (unless otherwise noted) at 7 p.m. in the Trinity Room (lower level) at Trinity Lutheran Church. Yearly dues are $20 per person or $30 for a couples. If you would like additional information about APC, contact President Nancy Booth at nsbooth55@yahoo.com