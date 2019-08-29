When you want to add a touch of elegance to your bedroom, a canopy bed can become the centerpiece. Their uniqueness offers more than an appealing aesthetic.



Canopy beds provide benefits relating to comfortable temperatures to change the way you sleep.



If your room lacks the space for a large four-piece frame with an included canopy, you can save room by hanging a layer of fabric from the ceiling to cover each corner. When performing a DIY installation, ensure you anchor the canopy securely to prevent it from falling.



When you’re considering a transition to new sleeping quarters, here are some things to remember.



Choose a Style



There are many statements you can make with a canopy bed, take a look at these popular styles to add a modern touch or use a historical design from centuries ago.



Four Poster: The most common and modern type features four extending posts which support the frame. It can be left bare for a unique aerodynamic aesthetic or draped with fabric to create a cozy and romantic retreat.



Lit à la Duchesse: Made popular in the 18th- and 19th century, this French classic uses a canopy attached to the wall or suspended from the ceiling. It pulls off a regal appearance that makes a room feel more mature and elegant.



Lit à la Polonaise: This was another favorite during the 18th century that still holds up today. Four bed posts stand tall before tapering inward to meet at a round coronet. Fabric is draped from the center of the post and spread out to each corner.



Regulate Temperature



A bonus to canopy beds looking great, is their ability to help regulate temperatures to keep your bedroom comfortable.



During the winter, you can drape heavier fabrics to enclose your bed and keep warm air within your quarters. Warmer temperatures can be managed by positioning fabric to block windows where the sun is most dominant throughout the day.



Blocking light during your sleep is also a way to achieve better sleep benefits, especially if you work overnight and most of your rest occurs throughout the day.



Disadvantages



Of course, there are a few downsides to consider before you invest in a canopy. You should expect to have another chore when it comes to cleaning your home. Consider keeping extra fabric on hand so you can rotate canopies between washings.



Kids and pets may also look at your canopy bed as a challenge to pull the fabric or even climb it.