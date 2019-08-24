The Aug. 1 meeting of the Ashland County Chapter 65, District 10, PERI meeting met at Buehler’s Mill Restaurant at 10 a.m. with 24 members and guests present.



President Julia Jones opened with prayer and the pledge of allegiance.



Tom Gaumer, representative from Pro Seniors out of Cincinnati, was guest speaker. Pro-Seniors serve the entire state of Ohio. Any senior over 60 can call and talk to an attorney free of charge. Their goal is to help older persons with legal and long-term care problems, to empower them, to protect their interests, to help access resources, and to help the individual to maintain their independence. Their website is www.proseniors.org.



The secretary’s report and treasure’s report was given and both accepted. Jo Corn, legislative representative gave an update.



A thank you note was read from Medina PERI chapter, as Ashland Peri co-hosted the annual district 10 meeting held in Medina on June 4.



The next meeting will be Sept. 5 at Buehler’s Mill Restaurant at 10 a.m. Representative Darrell Kick will be the speaker.



Sue Norris made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Shirley Kerr. Meeting was adjourned.