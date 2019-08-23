MILLERSBURG — Attention all actors and actresses ages 16 and older: the Holmes Center for the Arts (HCA) is holding auditions for "The Death of Jacob Marley," an original mystery dinner theater production written and directed by Chris White (of Millersburg) and Ellie Zumbach (of Sugarcreek).



Audition dates are Sept. 9 and 10, from 6-9 p.m. each night at the Holmes Center for the Arts building, located at 164 N. Washington St., in Millersburg.



For the audition, actors are asked to bring a memorized selection from their favorite play/poem/writing (and a copy for the directors); be prepared to explain why/how they identify with the chosen character; and be prepared to do some improv.



To register and for more information visit www.holmescenterforthearts.org/theatre



Rehearsals begin Tuesday, Sept. 17, and will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.



?Each person involved in the production will be required to pay a $60 production fee. The production fee will help to cover the cost of the production.



This production will be much like an HCA choir or dance class in that cast members will be learning and growing as artists each week, culminating in a wonderful performance opportunity at the end of the semester.



Scholarships are available if cost is an issue. If you need a scholarship application, please inquire at the audition or email holmescenterforthearts@gmail.com.



The objective of this fall’s program will be to host a murder mystery dinner in conjunction with the Music Department of Holmes Center for the Arts. The skills to be focused on are character studies, acting, improvisation in character, memorization, blocking and staging, and performance.



"The desired outcome is leadership development inside of a team environment that leverages and builds on the skills of the community volunteers," White said.