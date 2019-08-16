In June, a group of Wooster Boy Scouts of America, Scouts BSA members took eight youth and five adults on a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.



The group had planned this trip for about a year, raising funds through parking at the fair and a spaghetti dinner.



At Philmont, the group hiked about 55 miles to elevations up to 12,000 feet over the course of 12 days, which included climbing to the top of the Tooth of Time and visiting the brand new UU Bar Ranch. These youth and adults carried everything they needed to survive during the trek on their backs while hiking from camp to camp.



They participated in many back country programs along the way, including horseback riding.



According to Scoutmaster and Eagle Scout, Cody Daughterty, "It’s important for kids to go because it tests their skills and abilities — physically and mentally — to the max. It really does make the leaders think and it great team building. It’s great to see the youth work through problems during the trek."



Along the trek, the Scouts endured tough challenges, which included backpacking in bear and mountain lion territory, steep climbs and often-inclement weather. In fact, their originally planned climb to Mt. Philips had to be changed because it was buried under 15 feet of snow.



Daughtery said, "Philmont is a highlight of anyone’s scouting career. To go out there and enjoy God’s work from the mountains and the valleys to the wildlife — it’s just breathtaking. It’s a great way to recharge the batteries from everyday life and think about the world a little differently."



